Sunday Racing Tips: Rumstar can get back to winning ways say Timeform
Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Goodwood and Beverley on Sunday...
-
Emeralds Pride caught the eye last time
-
Rumstar on a good mark
-
Qirat still relatively unexposed
Emeralds Pride can confirm herself in top form
Emeralds Pride
- J: Connor Beasley
- T: Michael Dods
- F: 9111-1756
Emeralds Pride has a good record over this course and distance, her form figures reading 21176 and she shaped better than the bare result on her latest start here 10 days ago.
She wasn't drawn well on that occasion, while she was also squeezed at the start, having to race widest of all in midfield and never able to get into the race.
Emeralds Pride is now just 1 lb higher than her last winning mark and, having fared better with the draw, she should be competitive in this field.
Rumstar can get back to winning ways
Rumstar
- J: Rob Hornby
- T: Jonathan Portman
- F: 6U07-0207
Rumstar hasn't won for nearly two years, but that win came in a Group 3 at Newmarket, and he ran some good races in defeat in pattern company last season, notably when beaten just over two lengths in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.
He shaped better than the bare result in the Stewards' Cup over this course and distance last time, too, not having much go his way and leaving the impression that his best days are still ahead of him.
He was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag following that effort, and his is an easier assignment he faces now, so he's fancied to resume winning ways.
Qirat looks the one to beat
Qirat
- J: Hector Crouch
- T: Ralph Beckett
- F: 312-165
Qirat is a lovely type physically - a strong, attractive gelding - and he looked a horse to follow when making a winning reappearance over this course and distance in May.
He had some strong form as a juvenile and duly proved himself a well-handicapped horse, produced to lead in the final furlong and readily moving clear of a next-time-out winner.
Qirat was well fancied for the Britannia at Royal Ascot afterwards, but he didn't settle fully upped to a mile and was just one paced at the finish. He looked laboured at Newmarket last time, but he still looks fairly treated, and could bounce back to form returned to seven furlongs now taking on his elders for the first time in handicaps.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 9/4 Sergeant to take charge on Sunday at Goodwood
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Firebird out to show her class in Sunday 25/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Firebird out to show her class in Sunday 25/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Sunday Racing Tips: Rumstar can get back to winning ways say Timeform
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
York Ebor Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 28/1 Plan to take flight on day four