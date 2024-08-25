Sunday Racing Tips: Rumstar can get back to winning ways say Timeform

Emeralds Pride caught the eye last time

Rumstar on a good mark

Qirat still relatively unexposed

Emeralds Pride has a good record over this course and distance, her form figures reading 21176 and she shaped better than the bare result on her latest start here 10 days ago.

She wasn't drawn well on that occasion, while she was also squeezed at the start, having to race widest of all in midfield and never able to get into the race.

Emeralds Pride is now just 1 lb higher than her last winning mark and, having fared better with the draw, she should be competitive in this field.

Rumstar hasn't won for nearly two years, but that win came in a Group 3 at Newmarket, and he ran some good races in defeat in pattern company last season, notably when beaten just over two lengths in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

He shaped better than the bare result in the Stewards' Cup over this course and distance last time, too, not having much go his way and leaving the impression that his best days are still ahead of him.

He was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag following that effort, and his is an easier assignment he faces now, so he's fancied to resume winning ways.

Recommended Bet Back Rumstar in the 15:00 at Goodwood SBK 15/4

Qirat is a lovely type physically - a strong, attractive gelding - and he looked a horse to follow when making a winning reappearance over this course and distance in May.

He had some strong form as a juvenile and duly proved himself a well-handicapped horse, produced to lead in the final furlong and readily moving clear of a next-time-out winner.

Qirat was well fancied for the Britannia at Royal Ascot afterwards, but he didn't settle fully upped to a mile and was just one paced at the finish. He looked laboured at Newmarket last time, but he still looks fairly treated, and could bounce back to form returned to seven furlongs now taking on his elders for the first time in handicaps.

Recommended Bet Back Qirat in the 15:35 at Goodwood SBK 3/1

