Sunday Racing Tips: Mark of Gold on a good mark say Timeform

With heavy ground forecast at Epsom, it's worth searching out horses proven under such conditions and one who fits the bill is Mark of Gold in the Apprentices' Derby (15:30) over the famous mile and a half.

He comes with the added recommendation of being trained by Gary and Josh Moore, Moore senior having won three consecutive editions of this race in the recent past. Mark of Gold is perhaps better known as a useful hurdler for current connections, gaining his latest win in that sphere at Kempton before competing at the Cheltenham Festival for the second year running. However, he has also won his only Flat start to date for his current stable, at Goodwood in May of last year, and looks on a handy mark of 79 back on the Flat.

Additionally, that Goodwood win came in heavy ground so testing conditions will hold no fears for Mark of Gold who'll also appreciate the emphasis that will put on stamina as he stays further too. He heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Mark of Gold in the 15:30 Southwell SBK 13/2

Ger Lyons has his string in good form and has a strong chance of gaining a third win of the year over the Curragh's six furlongs with thriving three-year-old sprinter My Mate Alfie in the Renaissance Stakes (15:15).

He has already gone close to landing a Group 3 contest over the same course and distance, finishing a close third behind Givemethebeatboys and subsequent Sprint Cup runner-up Kind of Blue in last month's Phoenix Sprint Stakes. Earlier in the summer, My Mate Alfie came out best in a tight finish to a listed contest on Irish Derby day but it was his latest victory at the Curragh on Irish Champions Weekend which gives him an excellent chance here.

Carrying joint top-weight of 10-0, My Mate Alfie put up a smart performance when beating 24 rivals in the Bold Lad Sprint, a valuable premier handicap, a fortnight ago. Leading entering the final hundred yards, My Mate Alfie kept on well to beat Torivega, who reopposes on better terms here, by a length and a quarter. Coming out 6 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, the blinkered My Mate Alfie can take the step back up to Group 3 company in his stride.

Recommended Bet Back My Mate Alfie in the 15:15 Curragh SBK 9/4

Three-year-olds make up most of the field in Southwell's two-mile handicap (16:15) with Sir Mark Prescott's Judgementofsolomon sure to be popular in his bid to follow up his recent success at Pontefract.

But at the bottom of the weights Love Safari could be an interesting alternative. He's still a maiden in a career that appeared to be stalling for Charlie Johnston, having gone closest when touched off by a short head over the St Leger trip at Doncaster in June. But with the visor replacing cheekpieces last time, Love Safari shaped with more encouragement on his recent debut for David O'Meara at Ayr.

Love Safari wasn't seen to best effect at Ayr, held up off the pace out wide, but he made steady headway from three furlongs out to finish a never-nearer seventh in a race won by fellow three-year-old Caballo de Mar. That was over thirteen furlongs, but Love Safari, a son of Galileo who went close on his only previous all-weather start, should be suited by this longer trip and can get off the mark, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Love Safari in the 16:15 Southwell SBK 10/1

