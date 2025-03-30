Sunday Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back at Leopardstown

Henri Matisse the day's best bet

Weld filly an each-way shout

Handicap can go to Ballydoyle runner once again

We are now NRNB on the 2025 Grand National

The Aidan O'Brien stable has yet to fully click into gear in the handful of flat meetings we've had in Ireland so far this season, but that could all be about to change as some of the Ballydoyle bigger guns are unleashed at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Henri Matisse was last seen winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar in November and he makes his reappearance in the 7f Group 3 2,000 Guineas Trial, where he's a strong fancy to follow up.

The son of Wootton Bassett didn't always look entirely straight forward in his juvenile season and was even tried in blinkers when fifth in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp on Arc day.

However, he did nothing wrong out in Del Mar and it was probably just a case of him needing to grow up a little rather than anything more sinister.

That US win was his fourth of a successful campaign and it bodes well for this return that he was able to win on debut at the Curragh relatively early last season.

Henri Matisse is the pick of Ryan Moore here and it's hard to look past him, particularly as his main rival on paper, Arizona Blaze, has stamina to prove racing beyond sprint trips for the first time.

Recommended Bet Back Henri Matisse SBK 5/4

Aidan O'Brien also typically holds a strong hand in the following 7f Group 3 1,000 Guineas trial, fielding a trio headed up by Ryan Moore's mount Exactly.

This daughter of Frankel was a winner on her second start back in July and rounded off her season by winning a Group 3 over this C&D in October.

She sets a clear standard on that form and isn't passed over lightly, but I was most impressed by Dermot Weld's Swelter on debut last summer and she's a sporting each-way pick.

The selection displayed a fine turn of foot to come home nearly two lengths clear of Valencia and Ecstatic over 1m at this track and that form was franked when the latter won on her next outing.

It is a bit of a concern that we didn't see Swelter after that initial success, but Dermot Weld is nothing if not patient and she could be set for a profitable three-year-old campaign.

A really well-bred daughter of Kingman, I'm hoping Swelter can build on that debut promise here.

Recommended Bet Back Swelter each-way SBK 8/1

Continuing the Aidan O'Brien theme, this 1m 2f handicap is a race he often targets and has won three of the last five renewals.

The master of Ballydoyle has two contenders and both look open to improvement, with preference for Ryan Morre's mount Serious Contender.

The selection was off the mark at the third time of asking over 1m at this track when last seen in October and looks the type to do even better as his stamina is brought further into play.

Although sired by Wootton Bassett, Serious Contender's dam was a winner over 1m 4f and is a sister to Cliffs Of Moher, who himself stayed that trip.

I'm envisaging the step up in trip bringing more progression out of Serious Contender and he has entries in all the top races, as you'd expect given his connections.

Stable companion Galveston also holds plenty of good entries and he should progress nicely this season too. This will be just his third start, and he was a maiden winner when last seen at Naas in October.

The son of Frankel cost an eye-watering £2m as a yearling and you'd expect he'll start to repay a chunk of that as the year goes on.