Sunday Racing Tips: Letsbefrank has big chance of landing the bonus say Timeform

Pontefract racecourse
Timeform's bet of the day comes at Pontefract on Sunday

Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Pontefract on Sunday...

  • Progressive Letsbefrank the one to beat

  • Vantheman can follow up

  • Winning Point potentially well treated

Letsbefrank can record third Sunday Series win

Letsbefrank won back-to-back handicaps at Hamilton and Thirsk in June, looking very progressive over a mile and three quarters on the latter occasion, and he has run a cracking couple of races over two miles on his last two starts at York and Haydock.

He went agonisingly close to collecting a £100,000 bonus for three wins in a season in the Sunday Series last time, leading briefly and sticking to his task, but just denied by a well-treated and likeable mare.

Letsbefrank has another opportunity to land the valuable bonus now and, in a race which doesn't look as deep, he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Recommended Bet

Back Letsbefrank in the 17:15 Pontefract

SBK7/4

Vantheman can progress again

Vantheman is building a really solid profile, showing the benefit of a gelding operation when making a winning return and handicap debut at Newcastle, and going on to acquit himself win in some strong three-year-old handicaps on his next two starts.

He was strongly supported when resuming winning ways over C&D last month, confirming he is a horse who is on an upward trajectory, finding plenty in the closing stages to move away from some solid, older sprinters.

The timefigure recorded that day was excellent, too, and he is a horse to keep on the right side from a 4 lb higher mark.

Recommended Bet

Back Vantheman in the 18:15 Pontefract

SBK5/2

Winning Point interesting on handicap debut

Winning Point is a well-related filly who cost 320,000 guineas as a yearling, but she didn't show anything on her debut at Haydock in June despite being tight in the market, weakening from over a furlong out.

However, she had clearly learnt plenty for that initial experience, showing much improved form when opening her account over six furlongs on the all-weather at Lingfield last month.

Winning Point was ridden prominently on that occasion, always travelling well and displaying a nice turn of foot to settle matters in the closing stages from another promising filly. An opening mark of 75 could well underestimate her and the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating is there to highlight she's open to further improvement.

Recommended Bet

Back Winning Point in the 18:45 Pontefract

SBK2/1

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

