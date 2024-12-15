Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including Horse In Focus Nap

Cheerful Chap has the edge on Timeform's ratings

Tanganyika likely to improve for recent experience

Loverdose can make amends for Chepstow defeat

Cheerful Chap progressed well after joining Philip Rothwell last season and built on a good second in a handicap hurdle at Cork to win similar events at Naas and Ballinrobe, improving his Timeform rating on each occasion.

Cheerful Chap had to settle for third off a lower chase mark at Tramore in May but some encouragement could be taken from the display and he also left the impression that he's one to be interested in over fences when finding only an unexposed rival too good in a strong-looking handicap for the grade on his return at Clonmel 12 days ago.

Cheerful Chap was ultimately brushed aside but showed up well for a long way at Clonmel, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter to identify him as one likely to be of interest next time.

He's edged up 2 lb for that effort but is still able to run off a mark 6 lb lower than the one he defied over hurdles at Ballinrobe. He's 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and also has the '+' symbol to highlight he could be better than rated.

Venetia Williams continues to fire in the winners and enjoyed a high-profile success with Gemirande in the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday. Williams, whose good form is represented by the Hot Trainer Flag, has had seven winners from 26 runners in December at a strike rate of 27% and Tanganyika has a good chance of enhancing that at Windsor on Sunday.

Tanganyika, a two-time winner over hurdles last season, offered something to work with when fifth in a handicap chase at Bangor last month that has already produced a couple of winners. His jumping lacked fluency at Bangot but he is entitled to be sharper in that deparment with some experience under his belt and he retains the Timeform 'small p' to show he's likely to improve.

Stepping back up in trip won't pose a stamina issue to Tanganyika whose two wins last season came at three miles, and going a stride slower might help on the jumping front. This is also a weaker race than the one he contested at Bangor - in terms of depth and quality - and Tanganyika heads Timeform's ratings by 2 lb.

Loverdose showed much-improved form to land a gamble at Exeter on his handicap debut and final start last season and he picked up where he left off by winning at Chepstow on his return in October.

Loverdose was unable to complete the hat-trick back at Chepstow last month but it may well have been a different story had he jumped the second last cleanly, and he impressed with how strongly he stayed on into second on his first attempt at around two and a half miles.

That performance, which was his best yet on Timeform's ratings and continued a theme of run-by-run improvement in handicaps, earned Loverdose the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter and he still has the 'small p' to highlight that he remains capable of better, paticularly at this sort of trip.

