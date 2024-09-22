Sunday Racing Tips: Hierarchy ticks a lot of boxes say Timeform

Jack of Clubs to bounce back

King's Castle to continue progress

Hierarchy to get back on top

Michael Dods has enjoyed plenty of success of late, with four winners from his last 19 runners at the time of writing, and is fancied to strike again with Jack of Clubs.

He signalled he is ready to go in again when 3½ lengths fourth to Inanna at Carlisle last time, faring best of those ridden prominently , so he gets the vote off a 1 lb lower mark here (only 2 lb above his last winning one).

The reliable Kyber Crystal seems sure to be on the premises once more, for all her very best form has come on flatter tracks, and rates the main danger along with Hamilton 5f specialist Cuban Rock.

Recommended Bet Back Jack of Clubs in the 14:42 at Hamilton SBK SP

The thriving King's Castle has had the form of his latest Perth second boosted by the winner since and can gain a fifth success of the season.

Jeremy Scott's Camelot gelding has had an excellent campaign, winning at Warwick in May, Newton Abbot (twice) in June and Market Rasen, and he looked a little unlucky when a neck second to Here Comes Georgie at Perth last time, just failing after being squeezed for room in the latter stages.

He's fancied to see off Aucunrisque, who represents last year's winning trainer, and Junkanoo who took well to hurdling last season and should be all the sharper for a recent spin on the Flat.

Recommended Bet Back King's Castle to win the 15:50 at Plumpton SBK SP

Timeform flags are an important tool for finding horses to back and there's one horse who ticks three on Sunday: the Horse In Focus, Sectional and Top-Rated flags.

Top-weight Hierarchy shaped well in a change of headgear when third at Salisbury nine days ago, coming from much further back than the front pair, so he could be ready to take advantage of his career-low mark with the stiff finish here likely to play to his strengths.

He needs things to drop right given his tendency to miss the break but did win at Goodwood last autumn and looks well primed for a repeat; he can see off the challenge of two-time course winner Impressor.

Recommended Bet Back Hierarchy to win the 16:42 at Hamilton SBK SP

