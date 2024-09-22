Sunday Racing Tips: Hierarchy ticks a lot of boxes say Timeform
Nic Doggett outlines the Timeform view on the action at Hamilton and Plumpton on Sunday...
-
Jack of Clubs to bounce back
-
King's Castle to continue progress
-
Hierarchy to get back on top
-
Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak
14:42 - Hamilton: Jack of Clubs to trump rivals
Jack Of Clubs
- J: Connor Beasley
- T: Michael Dods
- F: 36021684
Michael Dods has enjoyed plenty of success of late, with four winners from his last 19 runners at the time of writing, and is fancied to strike again with Jack of Clubs.
He signalled he is ready to go in again when 3½ lengths fourth to Inanna at Carlisle last time, faring best of those ridden prominently , so he gets the vote off a 1 lb lower mark here (only 2 lb above his last winning one).
The reliable Kyber Crystal seems sure to be on the premises once more, for all her very best form has come on flatter tracks, and rates the main danger along with Hamilton 5f specialist Cuban Rock.
15:50 - Plumpton: King's Castle to resume winning ways
King's Castle (Ire)
- J: Bryan Carver
- T: Jeremy Scott
- F: 243-11112
The thriving King's Castle has had the form of his latest Perth second boosted by the winner since and can gain a fifth success of the season.
Jeremy Scott's Camelot gelding has had an excellent campaign, winning at Warwick in May, Newton Abbot (twice) in June and Market Rasen, and he looked a little unlucky when a neck second to Here Comes Georgie at Perth last time, just failing after being squeezed for room in the latter stages.
He's fancied to see off Aucunrisque, who represents last year's winning trainer, and Junkanoo who took well to hurdling last season and should be all the sharper for a recent spin on the Flat.
16:42 - Hamilton: Hierarchy ticks a lot of boxes
Hierarchy (Ire)
- J: Saffie Osborne
- T: Jamie Osborne
- F: 38-670003
Timeform flags are an important tool for finding horses to back and there's one horse who ticks three on Sunday: the Horse In Focus, Sectional and Top-Rated flags.
Top-weight Hierarchy shaped well in a change of headgear when third at Salisbury nine days ago, coming from much further back than the front pair, so he could be ready to take advantage of his career-low mark with the stiff finish here likely to play to his strengths.
He needs things to drop right given his tendency to miss the break but did win at Goodwood last autumn and looks well primed for a repeat; he can see off the challenge of two-time course winner Impressor.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: Chance Varian's runner to finally come good at Hamilton
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Wolverhampton pair run in a Monday 39/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Wolverhampton pair run in a Monday 39/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets, Ryan Moore superboost, insight for Ayr and Newbury action
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore Saturday Newbury Rides: Fingers crossed that Richard and Richard have good days at Newbury