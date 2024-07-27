Sunday Racing Tips: Glamour Show can open her account say Timeform

Glamour Show ready to win

Embesto sets the standard

Highwaygrey on a good mark

Glamour Show is speedily bred and she showed something to work on when not beaten too far by a promising filly on her debut over six furlongs at Newbury earlier this month.

She built on that promise as expected when runner-up over the same course and distance last week, travelling best on that occasion and took the eye with how long she went on the bridle having conceded the winner and third a head start.

That form looks solid and she should have further improvement in her, so she makes plenty of appeal in this field and is fancied to go one place better.

Recommended Bet Back Glamour Show in the 14:12 at Pontefract SBK 5/4

Embesto was well backed when a little below par on his first two outings this season, but he appreciated the drop back to a bare mile when finishing a close third in the Group 2 Summer Mile at Ascot last time.

He went without the hood he wore at Epsom and settled better than sometimes can be the case, and arguably ran a career-best effort, beaten less than a length by a potential Group 1 performer.

That form sets a strong standard in this company - he's at least 2 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings - and, with several of these arriving with something to prove, he's expected to open his account for the season dropped into listed company.

Recommended Bet Back Embesto in the 15:12 at Pontefract SBK 11/8

Tim Easterby has an excellent record in this handicap, winning it six times since 2013, and his representative in this year's renewal, Highwaygrey, was successful in the race in 2020.

He is a four-time course and winner, so clearly likes it round here and, though he isn't getting any younger - now an eight-year-old - he figures on a potentially lenient mark.

Highwaygrey ran with credit at Ayr last time, losing his race at the start, but provided he's better from the stalls now, he seems sure to launch a bold bid for a trainer that clearly targets this race.