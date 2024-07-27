Sunday Racing Tips: Glamour Show can open her account say Timeform
Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Pontefract on Sunday...
-
Glamour Show ready to win
-
Embesto sets the standard
-
Highwaygrey on a good mark
Glamour Show the one to beat
Glamour Show
- J: Charles Bishop
- T: Eve Johnson Houghton
- F: 62
Glamour Show is speedily bred and she showed something to work on when not beaten too far by a promising filly on her debut over six furlongs at Newbury earlier this month.
She built on that promise as expected when runner-up over the same course and distance last week, travelling best on that occasion and took the eye with how long she went on the bridle having conceded the winner and third a head start.
That form looks solid and she should have further improvement in her, so she makes plenty of appeal in this field and is fancied to go one place better.
Embesto can take advantage of drop in class
Embesto
- J: Ray Dawson
- T: Roger Varian
- F: 11214-553
Embesto was well backed when a little below par on his first two outings this season, but he appreciated the drop back to a bare mile when finishing a close third in the Group 2 Summer Mile at Ascot last time.
He went without the hood he wore at Epsom and settled better than sometimes can be the case, and arguably ran a career-best effort, beaten less than a length by a potential Group 1 performer.
That form sets a strong standard in this company - he's at least 2 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings - and, with several of these arriving with something to prove, he's expected to open his account for the season dropped into listed company.
Highwaygrey of interest back at Pontefract
Highwaygrey
- J: David Allan
- T: Tim Easterby
- F: 51-545265
Tim Easterby has an excellent record in this handicap, winning it six times since 2013, and his representative in this year's renewal, Highwaygrey, was successful in the race in 2020.
He is a four-time course and winner, so clearly likes it round here and, though he isn't getting any younger - now an eight-year-old - he figures on a potentially lenient mark.
Highwaygrey ran with credit at Ayr last time, losing his race at the start, but provided he's better from the stalls now, he seems sure to launch a bold bid for a trainer that clearly targets this race.
Now read more horse racing previews here
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Sunday Racing Tips: Glamour Show can open her account say Timeform
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 17/2 Garfield to leave Chester rivals in his Shadow
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Racing Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes day
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore: Top class Auguste Rodin the one to beat at Ascot on Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Aviation to take flight at Ascot