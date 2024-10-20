Sunday Racing Tips: Alien Storm a good bet to follow up say Timeform

Alien Storm can follow up

Lyons can have another winner in Leopardstown race

Rubaud can make it a repeat win

Alien Storm had some fairly useful form over hurdles, but he proved better than ever on his first start over fences to make a winning debut in this sphere at Plumpton last month.

He was strong in the betting and looked a natural over larger obstacles, given a patient ride and impressing with his jumping, leaping into the lead three from home and clearing the second last so well he pecked on landing.

Alien Storm soon recovered and was readily on top at the finish, having more in hand than the official margin suggests, and a subsequent 8lb rise in the weights almost certainly underestimates him.

Ger Lyons has dominated this race in recent years, winning four of the last five renewals, and he appears to have laid out Power Under Me for the race.

He is a horse who goes particularly well in testing ground, so conditions will be ideal for him, and he proved at least as good as ever when winning a similar event over an extended seven furlongs at Tipperary earlier this month.

That was his fourth success at Listed level and he is probably worth marking up further for that win as he had to come quite wide in the straight, but displayed a nice turn of foot to take up the lead and was readily on top at the line. Power Under Me has to concede weight all round but he knows how to get the job done and he represents a yard that clearly like this race.

Paul Nicholls saddled Rubaud to win this listed 12 months ago and you would imagine this has been the plan for quite some time, so he will be ready to roll.

Rubaud also has a very good record when fresh, winning on his reappearance in both 2022 and 2023, and he was a comfortable winner of this last year under similar conditions to what he'll face on Sunday.

He was far from disgraced from a mark of 148 in the Scottish Champion Hurdle when last seen in April and he will likely have a bit too much class for these despite having to carry a penalty.

