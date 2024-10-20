Sunday Racing Tips: Alien Storm a good bet to follow up say Timeform
Andrew Asquith provides the Timeform view on the action at Kempton and Leopardstown on Sunday....
-
Alien Storm can follow up
-
Lyons can have another winner in Leopardstown race
-
Rubaud can make it a repeat win
Alien Storm one to keep on side
Alien Storm had some fairly useful form over hurdles, but he proved better than ever on his first start over fences to make a winning debut in this sphere at Plumpton last month.
He was strong in the betting and looked a natural over larger obstacles, given a patient ride and impressing with his jumping, leaping into the lead three from home and clearing the second last so well he pecked on landing.
Alien Storm soon recovered and was readily on top at the finish, having more in hand than the official margin suggests, and a subsequent 8lb rise in the weights almost certainly underestimates him.
Power Under Me can win again
Ger Lyons has dominated this race in recent years, winning four of the last five renewals, and he appears to have laid out Power Under Me for the race.
He is a horse who goes particularly well in testing ground, so conditions will be ideal for him, and he proved at least as good as ever when winning a similar event over an extended seven furlongs at Tipperary earlier this month.
That was his fourth success at Listed level and he is probably worth marking up further for that win as he had to come quite wide in the straight, but displayed a nice turn of foot to take up the lead and was readily on top at the line. Power Under Me has to concede weight all round but he knows how to get the job done and he represents a yard that clearly like this race.
Rubaud can make another winning return
Paul Nicholls saddled Rubaud to win this listed 12 months ago and you would imagine this has been the plan for quite some time, so he will be ready to roll.
Rubaud also has a very good record when fresh, winning on his reappearance in both 2022 and 2023, and he was a comfortable winner of this last year under similar conditions to what he'll face on Sunday.
He was far from disgraced from a mark of 148 in the Scottish Champion Hurdle when last seen in April and he will likely have a bit too much class for these despite having to carry a penalty.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Punchestown Champion Hurdle Big Race Verdict: Back State Man to topple Constitution Hill
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Punchestown Champion Hurdle Big Race Verdict: Back State Man to topple Constitution Hill
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two selections from the Rowley Mile
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Festival Day 3: There is a big day in Beckett Rock
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Punchestown Festival Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack in the opener on day three