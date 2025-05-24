Sunday Irish Racing Tips: Two to back on Irish 1000 Guineas day at up to 4/1

Mark is backing two on Sunday

Los Angeles to confirm form with old rival

Swelter can upset the favourite in 1000 Guineas

An excellent Curragh meeting concludes on Sunday with a pair of Group 1s, the first of them being the 1m 2f Tattersalls Gold Cup.

Los Angeles and White Birch fought out a good finish to the Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes over C&D last time, with the former narrowly holding on in a driving finish. Aidan O'Brien's Irish Derby winner looked every bit as good as ever there despite the drop back in trip and I'm hopeful he can confirm that form this time around.

Leading under two furlongs from home, the son of Camelot was tackled in the final furlong but was always doing enough to hold on from John Joseph Murphy's challenger, who was tasting his first defeat in four starts having gone a perfect three for three in 2024.

Plenty of Ballydoyle runners have been improving for a run and there's every chance Los Angeles wasn't quite at his peak that day. With that in mind, he could have plenty more to come this season.

Of the rest, Andrew Balding's filly Kalpana improved in leaps and bounds last season and she could well progress again, though this isn't the easiest spot to make her seasonal bow and it would be no surprise if she found the home pair that bit too strong at the business end.

Of the other British challengers, Anmaat and Ghostwriter probably have a bit more to recommend them than Royal Rhyme, though I'm expecting this prize to stay in Ireland one way or another.

Recommended Bet Back Los Angeles SBK 9/4

The obvious starting point in the following Irish 1000 Guineas is Lake Victoria, who sets a clear standard on her juvenile form and can be expected to come on a bundle for her recent return in the equivalent at Newmarket.

Unbeaten in five starts as a two-year-old, Aidan O'Brien's filly won three Group 1s in that sequence, culminating with success at the Breeders' Cup in November.

Although she looked well before her comeback, she did shape as if the run was needed when only sixth to Desert Flower on the Rowley Mile and it would be no surprise to see her leave that form well behind this time.

Both Flight and Simmering were ahead of Lake Victoria that day and they'll have their supporters as they bid to confirm the form, though the one I'm siding with is Dermot Weld's unbeaten Swelter, who has created a big impression on both her starts to date.

She won a Leopardstown maiden on her debut last July and confirmed herself a smart filly when taking the 1000 Guineas Trial at the same track on her only subsequent outing last month. The daughter of Kingman travelled fluently through the race that day before setting her seal on things nicely in the final furlong.

She does have to concede a bit of experience to a few of these but she's an exciting type who looks well worth her place in the line-up.

At 4/15.00 on the Sportsbook, Swelter looks to represent fair value.