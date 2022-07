Tramore are saving the best for last when it comes to their Sunday jumps card, as we have to wait until 17:30 to see the high-class Easy Game in action in the Goodenough2eat Banqueting at Tramore Racecourse Chase.

Willie Mullins' 8-y-o has won his last three starts, including in Grade 2 and 3 company, and didn't have to be anywhere near his best when taking care of Born By The Sea at Listowel on his most recent outing.

On what is a low-key day in Ireland, Easy Game should brighten up an otherwise modest offering with the flat boys taking a day off following a very recent busy schedule.

Not that he'll have it all his own way with Notebook in opposition, though we pretty much know everything there is to know about Henry De Bromhead's charge these days, while the feeling is we may not yet have got to the bottom of Easy Game's potential.

An interesting contest, but not a betting race, so we move on.

No. 1 Easy Game (Fr) EXC 1.03 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Dartington should prove tough to beat

The novice hurdle at 14:35 has a much better look to it from a punting perspective and I'm keen to be with Gordon Elliott's Dartington, who made a good impression when beating Mind Your Money at Wexford last time.

A fairly useful performer on the flat for Marcus Tregoning, the son of Siyouni was purchased for 37,000 guineas and looked a decent performer in the making when winning on just his second hurdles start at Navan in March.

However, he didn't really go on from that, albeit he was a little highly tried at times, including in Grade 2 company behind Flame Bearer at Fairyhouse in April.

He then ended up well held on a couple more starts before getting firmly back on track last time and my feeling is that he could really start to kick on now.

He's the type who could well make a splash in one of the better handicap hurdles over the summer and he'll need to be taking this with a bit in hand if that's to be the case.

No. 1 Dartington (Ire) EXC 1.03 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Dragon Rock to strike on debut for Mullins

The case for Meetingofthewaters in the maiden hurdle at 15:45 is pretty easy to make and he'll take plenty of beating if running to the same sort of level as when third on his hurdling debut last time.

A winning pointer who was successful in a bumper at Downpatrick in May, Eugene O'Sullivan's gelding will likely go off favourite and should put up another good showing.

However, he might be meeting a useful one for the time of year in the shape of another that is emerging from the pointing field.

Dragon Rock was placed on both of his starts in points for Aidan Fitzgerald and has now joined the all-conquering yard of Willie Mullins, which in itself is enough of a recommendation to take him very seriously in this spot.

The son of Shantou has a ton of stamina in his pedigree so it's no surprise that we're seeing him debuting over this extended 2m 5f trip, a distance that he should relish as make his first start under rules.

He'll likely make a useful staying chaser in time, particularly when you consider he's related to Welsh National winner Mini Sensation, though I'd be more than hopeful he can make a winning start over the smaller obstacles first.

No. 5 Dragon Rock (Ire) EXC 1.03 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Tisadream to step up on comeback run

Mater Matuta will likely go off favourite for the handicap chase at 16:55 on the back of her win this track last time, where she came home 5 lengths to the good of Inagh's Gift.

However, it's one that finished well beaten behind her that day who I'm prepared to give another chance to, particularly as the price will be much more enticing.

Tisadream made a successful chasing debut in October and looked to have a bright future ahead of her, but it was presumably not all plain sailing after that as she went to the side-lines for the best part of eight months afterwards.

Henry De Bromhead's mare was clearly rusty in that comeback run after so long on the bench and wilted as if very much in need of the outing.

I expect her to be a lot straighter for this assignment and would be very surprised if she doesn't put up a much better showing.