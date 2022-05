Whilst Saturday's Irish 2,000 Guineas had the potential to be a one-horse race (bear in mind I'm writing this ahead of that event), Sunday's Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas (15:45) has a much more competitive look to it, with plenty of fillies holding chances.

Homeless Songs is sure to be popular for the Dermot Weld team, and she did nothing wrong when making a winning return in the trial for this race at Leopardstown last month, while Purplepay represents a William Haggas yard that is hitting at a tremendous strike-rate at the moment.

As so often in Irish Classics, though, the default position is to be with Ballydoyle and one of their representatives, Aidan O'Brien having trained the winner of this race ten times, including the last three renewals.

The 92-rated Lullaby is probably the only one of O'Brien's quartet that can be readily dismissed, with the improving History and Concert Hall holding live chances.

However, the one I wanted to be with was Tuesday, who I thought ran a cracker to finish third in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket three weeks ago, belying her lack of expereience.

She's got the pedigree to make up into a top-class performer, while it's also worth noting that she's a late foal and won't actually reach her third birthday until early next month.

That last point is particularly valid as it suggests Tuesday is open to significantly more improvement than her peers as the season progresses.

Frankie Dettori, who rode her at Newmarket, jumped off and immediately pointed connections the way of this race, and I'm hoping she'll take this en route to a date with the exciting Emily Upjohn in the Oaks in a few weeks' time.

No. 13 (3) Tuesday (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Alenquer fancied for bang in-form yard

The Tattersalls Gold Cup (14:40) can often be a little underwhelming by Group 1 standards, but this year's renewal has a decent look to it, with Lord North and Alenquer heading over from the UK to try and wrest the prize out of Irish hands.

Lord North is a six-year-old now but seemed just about as good as ever when dead-heating with Panthalassa in the Dubai Turf at Meydan last time, and he looks sure to take plenty of beating if arriving here in the same sort of form.

State Of Rest is just about the pick of the home challengers, and he continued racking up the air miles when taking the Prix Ganay at Longchamp last time, that win supplementing 2021 successes in Australia and North America.

Broome is solid performer who should run his race for the Aidan O'Brien yard, but I'm keen on the claims of Alenquer, who already boasts a win over Lord North this season and had excuses when only sixth (albeit not beaten far) in the Sheema Classic at Meydan last time.

Back up to 1m 4f there, Alenquer juts raced a little too keenly for my liking, that early exuberance not allowing him to see his race out quite so well as the principals.

Yes, he has form at that sort of trip, very good form in fact, but he looked a speedier model when defeating Lord North over 1m 2f on the Lingfield all-weather in February and certainly won't be inconvenienced dropping back in distance here.

No. 1 (7) Alenquer (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Twilight Spinner to continue progression

It will be something of a surprise if the finish of the 7f Group 2 Lanwades Stud Stakes isn't fought out by Pearls Galore and Twilight Spinner, with preference for the former at the current prices.

I've got absolutely nothing against Pearls Galore, who brings a strong level of form into this contest, including when second to Space Blues in Group 1 company at Longchamp in October before finishing her season with a creditable sixth in the Breeders' Cup Mile.

She also confirmed herself in good heart with a comeback win in listed company at Leopardstown last month.

While Pearls Galore sets the standard on those efforts, we pretty much know the level of her form now, whereas Twilight Spinner may not be done improving yet.

Joseph O'Brien's filly took her form to a new level when stepping up to this trip for the first time in Group 3 company over this C&D earlier this month, slamming Cigamia by three and a half lengths.

That was just Twilight Spinner's sixth career start, suggesting she's not done progressing yet.