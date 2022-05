There's something for fans of both codes in Ireland on Sunday, with a quality flat card taking place at Naas, while fans of the jumps are well catered for with a competitive eight-race offering at Killarney.

We'll deal with Naas first, with several interesting races that look like they could throw up a bet or two.

The 5f Listed Sole Power Sprint Stakes (14:15) went to the much-improved Logo Hunter last year and I'm expecting a bold show from Michael Browne's gelding this time around too.

He started last season with a win in a Dundalk maiden before going on to post three more successes, a handicap and another listed contest to supplement his win in this one. He finished his season rather prematurely in July, where he was fifth to Mooneista in a Group 2 contest at the Curragh.

Something presumably went amiss there as we didn't see Logo Hunter again until last month, where he was only seventh behind Power Under Me in a similar race to this at Cork, where he shaped as if in need of the outing.

This looks a competitive little race but I'll be more than happy to row in with Logo Hunter at around 4.03/1 or better.

No. 1 (3) Logo Hunter (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Michael J. Browne, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: -

Comhra could be the value

Impressive once-raced maiden winners Meditate and Matilda Picotte are sure to be popular in the following 6f Group 3 contest (14:45) for 2-y-o fillies but there could be some value in taking them on with Jim Bolger's Comhra.

Yes, she's a filly who's bred to do better the further she goes, as evidenced by her easy win when stepping up to 7f last time, but conversely, she doesn't look short of speed and there's a fair chance this race sets up well for her with plenty of early pace likely on paper.

She's not going to be fast enough to keep up with the likes of the market leaders early doors, but if those two go at it hammer and tongs from the get-go, Comhra should be in an ideal position to pick them up on the run to the line.

As well as Mediate and Matilda Picotte, who both won their maiden races from the front, Comanche Country also showed plenty of foot in her maiden, a race in which she was just collared late in the day.

I do have a slight doubt over the drop back in trip, but Jim Bolger has won this race a couple of times in the past so clearly knows what's required. If he's happy enough with the distance for Comhra then who am I to argue?

No. 2 (3) Comhra (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: J. S. Bolger, Ireland

Jockey: K. J. Manning

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

New York City to stake Commonwealth Cup claim

The 6f Group 3 Goffs Lacken Stakes (15:45) sees a rematch between the 1-2 from a listed race here last month, where the race-fit New York City got the better of the returning Straight Answer.

There'll be plenty who think the runner-up can reverse form with the winner this time around, not least because he'll be straighter for that run and gets a bit of extra distance to work with.

However, I suspect New York City won with a bit up his sleeve that day and I'll be backing him to confirm the placings here.

He travelled like a really good horse and Ryan Moore never had to get too serious, while there was also an element of him idling a little in front.

This isn't just a two-horse race, though, as Twilight Jet has more than enough ability to win at this level, his Group 3 win at Newmarket last year showing him to be a useful performer. The knock is he has to concede match fitness to his two main rivals and may not be quite sharp enough first up.

This is a race that has the potential to shake up the Commonwealth Cup market if producing an impressive winner, and I'm hoping it will fall to New York City, who can push himself firmly into the reckoning for Royal Ascot with victory here.

No. 3 (3) New York City (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: W. M. Lordan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Potter to come Roaring home

There are plenty on no-hopers in maiden hurdles at this time of year and the 14:30 at Killarney can be boiled down to just a handful with a serious chance.

Marvel De Cerisy showed improved form in a first-time tongue tie when second at Naas when last seen and he looks sure to be popular.

However, I'm siding with Gordon Elliott's Roaring Potter, who shaped better than the result when fourth to Flame Bearer last time.

Close up entering the straight, the son of Martaline pecked on landing after jumping two out, but for which he would almost certainly have finished closer.