When starting to look at Sunday's rather low-key Listowel meeting, the last thing I expected to see was Derby form represented, but that's the situation that confronts us in the 2m handicap at 15:40.

Bearing in mind I'm writing this prior to the Epsom showpiece on Saturday, it could be that Artistic Choice's runner-up finish to Changingoftheguard at Dundalk in April looks even better in the context of this rather lower grade affair.

Three-year-olds in longer distance handicaps at this time of year also hold a significant advantage against their elders courtesy of the rather generous weight-for-age allowance they receive, which is another plus for Artistic Choices' chance here.

However, despite running well over 1m 4f on his most recent start, I'm struggling to want to back a son of ace sprinter Caravaggio trying 2m for the first time, regardless of how strong his form looks.

Granted, I could look foolish by the time this race is run, but I'd much rather be with one whose stamina is assured.

Mullins runner could be well treated

Monty's Way has no stamina doubts whatsoever, and he looks sure to go well again having struck for the Joseph O'Brien team at Killarney last time.

However, he's been bumped up 8lb for that success and may struggle to give weight away to useful hurdler Jon Snow.

A winner on the flat in France for Fabrice Chappet in 2018, the son of Le Havre developed into a solid performer over timber when transferred to Willie Mullins, recording wins at Leopardstown, Galway and Killarney in 2019 and 2020.

It presumably hasn't all been plain sailing since then, as he missed the whole of 2021 and looked rusty on his return when well held in a Grade 2 hurdle at Fairyhouse last month.

I'm more than willing to accept that run was desperately needed and would be pretty sure his master trainer will have him much straighter for this assignment.

If he retains most of his prior ability, the 146-rated hurdler could prove very well treated off a mark of 77 as he returns to the level.

No. 2 (5) Jon Snow (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 77

Dreaming open to improvement

Earlier in the afternoon, Are We Dreaming should take plenty of beating in the 6f maiden (14:30) granted normal improvement from her first start to this one.

A daughter of Kendargent, Willie McCreery's filly showed plenty when third at Naas on debut despite shaping as if in need of the experience.

Waited with, she made good progress over a furlong out before looking noticeably green entering the final furlong, although she still kept on to be beaten just under four lengths.

The form was franked to a certain degree when the filly immediately in behind Are We Dreaming went on to finish runner-up next time, improving her Timeform rating from 65 to 75 in the process.

I do have a slight concern over the drop back in trip here (debut came over 7f), though there are plenty in this contest who look exposed, and I'd be disappointed if the selection couldn't improve past the majority.

No. 3 (4) Are We Dreaming (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: W. McCreery, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Jupiter to lead Barbados a merry Dance

We head to the final race of the day for our third selection, the 1m 5f Qualified Riders event at 17:10, which looks on paper as though it will boil down to a match between Barbados and Dance Jupiter.

There's little doubt that Barbados holds the edge on his best form, but he's not shown that for a while now, so I'm inclined to be with Dance Jupiter.

Lightly raced since 2020 (where he recorded a peak Timeform rating of 105), Joseph O'Brien's charge looked very much on his way back when shaping a lot better than the bare result at Cork last time.

Keeping on when short of room, he was unable to recover, but that run bodes very well for this contest, particularly as that should have blown any cobwebs away (returning from seven months off there).

Barbados clearly holds the edge on official ratings (104 v 93), but he seems on the downgrade, and it could well be that that mark flatters him nowadays.

There was enough in Dance Jupiter's comeback to suggest to me he retains most of his ability and he's a much less risky proposition than Barbados.