Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Two to note at Musselburgh in 13/1 double

Musselburgh Racecourse
James Mackie has a 13/1 double for Sunday's action at Musselburgh

James Mackie fills in for Alan Dudman for Sunday's daily double and has come up with two selections from Musselburgh on ITV...

16:45 Musselburgh: Back Eternal Sunshine @ 6/17.00

Eternal Sunshine for the Scottish based Jim Goldie looks to have plenty in her favour on Sunday dropping back into Class 4 company at a track she is notoriously good at.

A serial improver last year when when winning an 18 runner event at Thirsk in June off a mark of 52. She then went on to win four more races and finish second in another two in the space of three months.

Two of her most notable performances came when winning over C&D in August off 65 and then getting beaten a head by other market rival Zarzyni, again over C&D this time off 4lb higher.

Making her comeback this season over today's course and distance when looking to need the run in a more difficult class of race, that should have put her spot on for today.

Drawn in 15 amongst some of the more favoured runners, and getting back to an easier calibre of race here should see her go close off just 2lb higher than her last winning mark.

17:45 Musselburgh: Back Marhaba Ghayyiath @ 1/12.00

Marhaba Ghaiyyath can prove to be a class above this field for the Charlie Johnston team and although has to carry top weight, he will hopefully be setting his sights on better races than this in the near future.

A well bred son of Group 1 Coral Eclipse winner Ghaiyyath, he is a half-brother to five winners and has started his career in strong fashion.

Second on debut in November last year over 8.5f at Wolverhampton when staying on well, he learnt a lot for that first experience to get off the mark next time out at Lingfield over a mile, going off a short 8/131.61 fav.

Stepped up in trip for his first run of this season over 9.5f at Wolverhampton, he made it back to back wins when giving plenty of weight to his nearest challengers.

Making his handicap debut on Sunday he should prove better than a mark of 84 and having his first start on turf is another thing that should bring improvement.

He has plenty of scope to keep improving and looks a smart type.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

