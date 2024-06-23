Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Lennon can win again say Timeform
Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Pontefract on Sunday...
Timeform highlight three selections at Pontefract on Sunday
Lennon can follow up
Travis has more to offer
River of Stars stands out on form
Lennon one to keep on side
Lennon showed just modest form in three starts as a two-year-old last season, but he produced a much improved performance on his return and handicap debut when opening his account at Bath last week.
That was his first start for six months, and he proved a totally different proposition, knuckling down really well in the closing stages to run down a battle-hardened rival.
This may be a deeper race, but the stiff nature of this track will suit him well, and he looks like a handicapper to keep on the right side moving forward from just a 4 lb higher mark.
Travis can win again
Travis started at big prices on his first three starts, but he has been much shorter in the betting on his last three starts, and was much improved when opening his account over this course and distance in first-time cheekpieces 13 days ago.
He was clearly liberated by the headgear on that occasion, given a more positive ride than usual and finding plenty in the closing stages to beat another rival on a good mark.
Travis has quite a wide draw to deal with here, but hopefully he will be quick away from the stalls, and if he's ridden in a similar manner, he seems sure to go very close once more.
River of Stars looks the class act
River of Stars has developed into a smart mare, making a winning return in the Bronte Cup at York last season, and she went on to run well in Group 2s later in the year.
She wasn't in the same form when finishing third in the latest renewal of the Bronte Cup, but she is entitled to build on that now, and this does represent a drop in class.
River of Stars stands out on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings - she is 10 lb clear of next on ratings Never Ending - and trainer Ralph Beckett has won this race twice in the last six years, so she must command plenty of respect.
Recommended bets
