Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Longchamp including 25/1 Arc tip

25/1 Arc contender is overpriced

Aidan O'Brien pair can return to form

Unexposed Field Of Gold can show further improvement

Tribalist can back up his Group One victory

In the Group One Prix Marcel Boussac, the unbeaten and well-bred Zarigana heads the market as the one to beat, however, at the odds there are others that make appeal, and Bedtime Story is an alternative capable of giving the favourite plenty to think about.

The only blemish on the Ballydoyle filly's record is an uncharacteristic below par effort in the Moyglare Stud Stakes when last seen at the Irish Champions Festival. She finished fifth of five on that occasion, beaten two-and-three-quarter-lengths by subsequent Cheveley Park Stakes winner, her stablemate Lake Victoria who retained her unbeaten record.

However, on jockey bookings, and as a price of 4/51.80 suggested, Bedtime Story was Ballydoyle's first string in the Group One, and the Chesham Stakes winner returned lame post-race, indicating there was something amiss and it was a run worth forgiving.

If she is over any issues she had at the Curragh, she holds leading claims in this race and represents value at the prices considering the form she had shown prior to her defeat. Group Two and Group Three wins, respectively, when sent off at odds of 1/16 in both, the Frankel filly emerged as a special juvenile, capable of achieving superstar status following a rout at Royal Ascot.

Bedtime Story makes plenty of appeal at the prices, and can return to form for Aidan O'Brien who would become the outright leading trainer in the race with his sixth victory should she, or her stablemate Exactly, finish in front.

Recommended Bet Back Bedtime Story in 12:55 Longchamp SBK 5/2

Kingman colt Field Of Gold has shown plenty of ability in three starts to date and dazzled in the Solario Stakes at Sandown when last seen. He looks an exciting prospect who can continue his progression now upped to Group One level.

Unexposed, he could be capable of showing plenty of further improvement and, with doubts over some of his more exposed rivals at the head of the market, the John and Thady Gosden-trained contender makes the most appeal.

By Kingman, the Group Three winner was given an opening mark of 109 following his recent victory, giving him 5lbs to find with favourite Henry Matisse who could only manage second when 5/61.84 in the Vincent O'Brien National Stakes when last seen. The Ballydoyle colt didn't appear the most straightforward when asked for a challenge on that occasion, and is fitted with blinkers as a result, but although he had previously shown a high level of form, he could be worth taking on.

Field Of Gold appears to have a touch of class about him, and could be the one to fly the flag for the Clarehaven yard next season. Should he have Classic credentials in the future, he should be competitive in this contest, and at a price of 11/43.75, he's worth siding with.

Recommended Bet Back Field Of Gold in 13:30 Longchamp SBK 11/4

Following a brilliant fifth in Longchamp's showpiece last season, Continuous is impossible to ignore in preferred conditions this time around, and can go close again for Aidan O'Brien. Although he appears the second choice on jockey bookings, he is partnered by a dual Arc winning jockey in the experienced Christophe Soumillon, who isn't a bad substitute for Ryan Moore.

Twelve months ago, the drying ground wasn't to suit when beaten three-and-a-half-lengths by Ace Impact, when coming from a typically favourable stall from 7. Although he was able to get a position on the rail, it was ultimately a disadvantage as he was caught in traffic problems at a crucial stage in the race in the straight. He will have to defy a wide draw in stall 14 if he is to land the prestigious Group One this time around, but his jockey will have options from the start, and being slightly wider on the course may not be a hindrance.

Torquator Tasso was drawn in stall 12 when winning the race in 2021, coming late with his challenge in heavy ground where his stamina really came to the fore. He was then drawn in stall 18 when denied as he attempted to retain his crown in 2022, beaten three-quarters-of-a-length by Alpinista.

A plum draw didn't work in Continuous' favour last year, and regardless of the stall position, the horse must be good enough to compete at this level. The Ballydoyle representative proved he is able to compete with high-class horses when chasing home Ace Impact, Westover and Onesto, with Through Seven Seas matching him stride for stride in the final furlongs, in the latest renewal. In what appears to be a more competitive yet more open Arc this time around, he should be among the leading contenders given his proven form in the race.

His preparation hasn't been as impressive this time around, as he was a beaten favourite at the track last month. However, it appears he has been trained to peak for this race, considering he needed the run on unsuitable good to firm ground in the Hardwicke Stakes, and his only win of the season has come in Group Three company. His recent run at the track, in which he was partnered by Soumillon for the first time, should put him in perfect condition for his attempt at immortality in this race.

A classy son of Heart's Cry, out of Fluff, the St Leger winner has stamina in abundance which should hold him in good stead in the final stages of this contest in easier conditions. He shouldn't be discounted and is worth sticking with at an enticing price of 25/126.00.

Recommended Bet Back Continuous E/W in 15:20 Longchamp SBK 22/1

Frankel filly Ylang Ylang emerged as an exciting juvenile last season, winning both of her first two starts, including a Leopardstown Group Three in which she justified short odds of 1/41.25, before being well beaten in the Moyglare Stud Stakes, similarly to her stablemate Bedtime Story.

She finished her debut campaign with victory in the Group One Fillies' Mile however, putting her in contention for the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. She could only manage fifth there, beaten a length in a competitive renewal, with the ground on the quicker side for her over the mile trip.

Although she was sent off as the 11/82.38 favourite for the Oaks on her subsequent start, she only finished sixth in a below par effort, but was reported to have suffered an injury in the race and was given a break as a result.

Having needed the run on her penultimate start, she was able to bounce back to some form when fourth in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown over a trip that was perhaps too sharp on a sound surface.

Despite being yet to run over a mile-and-a-quarter, it appears a trip that should suit her perfectly, with the ease in the ground beneficial to the filly, too. This should suit the Aidan O'Brien-trained contender who fetched 1,500,000gns as a yearling, and she can record her first win of her current campaign under Ryan Moore.

Recommended Bet Back Ylang Ylang in 16:05 Longchamp SBK 7/2

The more testing the conditions, the more it will suit Andre Fabre-trained Tribalist, who provided a shock when a long-priced winner of a Group One here last month.

Highly effective in softer conditions, the Godolphin-owned five-year-old is a reliable type, who usually puts in a competitive effort in his desired conditions. He has form figures of 231 at the track, which includes a third-placed effort behind Modern Games in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains, and he is unbeaten in soft or heavy ground this season.

Capable of backing up his recent victory, he has the ability to be competitive in this renewal of the Prix de la Foret, and represents each-way value at odds of 7/18.00.

Kinross would be a deserving victor after finishing a close second in last year's race, and the seven-year-old has proven he still retains plenty of ability. He appears the one to beat, however, in a race with eighteen runners in which there could be plenty of traffic problems and hard luck stories, Tribalist with his desire to be prominent and go from the front, is a reliable alternative, and is impossible to ignore at a generous price.