Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Cork from 10/1 to 16/1

Katie Midwinter has three selections at Cork

Just For Love represents value in Grade Three

Return to hurdling should suit Crowsatedappletart

At the prices in this Grade Three Stayers Novice Hurdle, run over an extended three miles, Closutton's apparent second string Just For Love makes the most appeal under Danny Mullins.

The yard also saddle a course-and-distance winner in hat-trick seeking Luckinthecity, the mount of Paul Townend, but his stablemate is no forlorn hope at 10/111.00, and, with other contenders dominating the market, this five-year-old mare is overlooked.

Receiving the mares' allowance, the daughter of Affinisea can improve on her return to action when last seen finishing second in a Listed Limerick contest over 2m5f in which she made much of the running. The step back up in trip should suit on the basis of her 2m7f success over Paggane on her penultimate start at Killarney.

That was her first try at the trip which appeared to suit well and, if she is able to get into a comfortable rhythm in front, she could be difficult to peg back.

Out of Medicine Woman, a daughter of Stowaway, Just For Love is related to a number of staying types who have been effective over three miles, including Outlander, a Grade One winning chaser over a similar trip. This is encouraging for her stamina capabilities at this level and she could have more to give as she remains largely unexposed.

At odds of 10/111.00, this Willie Mullins-trained mare warrants consideration.

Recommended Bet Back Just For Love E/W in 13:05 Cork SBK 10/1

One of the most experienced mares in the field, A Law Of Her Own makes her fourth start over fences as she her first chasing victory.

Whilst she is more exposed than the main market principles, the seven-year-old has been plying her trade in tough company, finishing third in a Clonmel Listed contest when last seen having previously placed second behind San Salvador in a Roscommon Grade Two and a third to Jesse Evans at Galway.

Despite being yet to win over the larger obstacles, the Peter Fahey-trained mare has gained valuable experience which should hold her in good stead and be an advantage in this Grade Two contest.

On chase debut she was beaten by 149-rated hurdler Jesse Evans, who holds a rating of 97 on the Flat, with recent Listed winner, Shecouldbeanything, so far four from six over fences, in second. The talented Must Be Obeyed was narrowly ahead when the pair were behind 134-rated Pink In The Park, with 150-rated Allegorie De Vassy disappointing in fourth on her return to action.

There is substance to her form over fences to date, and there could be more to come from her as she progresses. She's closely matched on hurdles rating with the two at the head of the market in Only By Night and Nara, whilst they all have a bit to find to match Zenta, and, although A Law Of Her Own may not have made as much of a emphatic start over fences, she has shown solid form.

Considering she's available at generous odds of 14/115.00, she makes the most appeal at the prices under Danny Mullins, in a race which lacks a clear favourite on form and in which most runners are capable of showing significant improvement.

Recommended Bet Back A Law Of Her Own E/W in 13:40 Cork SBK 14/1

Seven-year-old gelding Crowsatedappletart returns over hurdles following two third-placed efforts over fences at Clonmel. The return over timber should suit as he made a few errors over the larger obstacles when last seen, but was successful on his previous hurdling start.

Trained by Mick Winters, the son of Soldier Of Fortune won over hurdles from a mark of 88 at Limerick, beating True Destiny, who has subsequently finished a close second to The Miracle Man at Sligo, by two-and-three-quarter-lengths when sent off at odds of 18/119.00 under Darragh O'Keeffe. Although 7lb higher here, he has the benefit of capable 5lb claimer Gavin Brouder aboard, putting him in with great claims at the weights.

When last seen at the track, he finished a close third over two miles, and, in conditions that should be perfectly suitable here, he has the ability to go close once again.

The trip is also a positive as both of his two victories this year have come over an intermediate distance. Therefore, with plenty in favour, and having been in good form recently, Crowsatedappletart is worth siding with each-way at enticing odds of 16/117.00, with five places available.