Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 9 August

Australian racing
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Sunday
Timeform select the three best bets at the Sunshine Coast on Sunday...

"...should come on for that run and looks ready to take the next step."

Timeform on Real Appeal

#1 Maybach - Sunshine Coast R6 (06:55)

Maybach has been coming up short in some much harder races than this in his most recent outings, and after a break, and a switch to Stuart Kendrick's yard, this looks an ideal race for him to kick back off in. Better Ethics is lightly-raced and is also expected to go close.

#4 Real Appeal - Sunshine Coast R7 (07:30)

Real Appeal justified support in the market when routing her opposition to get off the mark at Doomben last time, leading from the off and never looking like being caught. She should come on for that run and looks ready to take the next step. Global Choice got her head down just in time at Ipswich last time and will pose a serious threat in her follow-up bid, while Helsun looks the pick for third.

#1 Aquajak - Sunshine Coast R8 (08:10)

Aquajak showed good determination to open his account at this venue last time and he should come on even more with that outing now under his belt. He is stepped back in trip here and remains open to improvement, so should be difficult to beat if the wide draw doesn't pose too many problems. Candy Floss looks the one who could capitalise should the selection fail to deliver, while Ankara Fox has race fitness on her side and drops in the weights, so is also worth a second look.

SCst (AUS) 9th Aug (R6 1600m Hcap)

Sunday 9 August, 6.55am

Back Lay
1. Maybach
2. Yaba Dabl Doya
6. Better Ethics
7. William
8. Eira
9. Aiolos
SCst (AUS) 9th Aug (R7 1400m CL1)

Sunday 9 August, 7.30am

Back Lay
1. Playthefield
2. Better Than Groovy
3. Helsun
4. Real Appeal
5. Shinshinto
6. Global Choice
7. Queen Of The Night
8. Wineries
9. Tyrian
10. Infinite Advantage
SCst (AUS) 9th Aug (R8 1000m CL1)

Sunday 9 August, 8.10am

Back Lay
1. Aquajak
2. Better Than Magic
3. Ankara Fox
4. Durundur Lad
5. Flying Crackerjak
6. Candy Floss
7. El Prados
8. Hinano
9. My Diamond Girl
10. California Honey
11. Haunted House
12. Red Hana
Timeform,

