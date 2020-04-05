To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tiger Roll: The Horse Of A Lifetime

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 5 April

Horses on dirt
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform bring you their three best bets at Tampa Bay on Sunday...

"The slightly longer trip will also be in her favour..."

Timeform on Cocktail Skirt

#10 Tizaprincessa - Tampa Bay R6 (19:50 GMT)

Tizaprincessa was a good winner over this C&D three starts back and has shaped well both starts since. This doesn't look the strongest race and she should get a good pace to aim at courtesy of Classy of Course. Port Salerno is another to consider.

#8 Cocktail Skirt - Tampa Bay R7 (20:20 GMT)

Cocktail Skirt was in good form on the turf last summer and left the impression that she would come on for the run over slightly shorter at this track last time. The slightly longer trip will also be in her favour and she is expected to prove too strong for Lady Love and Speeding Starlet.

#6 Jais's Solitude - Tampa Bay R8 (20:51 GMT)

Jais's Solitude was scratched last month due to the vet's advice, but he had shaped well on his previous start at the beginning of the year, and looks the one to beat in this line-up on the pick of his form. Coltrane was beaten only a neck last time and clearly arrives in top form.

Timeform,

