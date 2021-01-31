To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 31 January

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Sunday

Timeform pick out three horses worth backing at Sam Houston on Sunday...

"...will be competitive here if returning to his debut form..."

Timeform on Imperial Flyer

#7 Imperial Flyer - Sam Houston R3 (20:48 GMT)

This looks an open race of its type, and, at the odds, it could be worth taking a chance on Imperial Flyer. Admittedly, he wasn't at his best when only sixth over shorter at this course last time, but he was well found in the market that day, and will be competitive here if returning to his debut form. Texas Prado has had plenty of chances but looks the obvious threat.

#1 Good With Numbers - Sam Houston R4 (21:18 GMT)

Good With Numbers was a nice winner of a maiden claimer at Keeneland in October and started the 11/8f over slightly shorter at this course earlier this month following a short break. She is clearly better than she was able to show on that occasion, and was obviously expected to go close given her SP, so she is well worth another chance. Fashion Moon arrives here in a very good vein of form and should be competitive also.

#7 Fast Boat - Sam Houston R5 (21:53 GMT)

Fast Boat comes with a trainer/jockey combination that takes the eye and looks the class act in this field. He has won seven times before and shaped well when not beaten far over this trip last time. He comes out well at the weights and can win again. Tiger Blood is from a yard going through a good spell and can emerge second best.

SamH (US) 31st Jan (R3 6f Mdn)

Sunday 31 January, 8.48pm

Prince Perfect
Bonham
Moro Mischief
Texas Prado
Running Jesse
Imperial Flyer
Kerrystone
Flyn Sexy
Mucho Bling
Destry
Wings For Eno
SamH (US) 31st Jan (R4 6f Allw Claim)

Sunday 31 January, 9.18pm

Good With Numbers
Fashion Moon
Princessofchitown
Samborita
Hypernova
Hookedonakiss
Mostly Distorted
SamH (US) 31st Jan (R5 5f Stks)

Sunday 31 January, 9.53pm

Share The Upside
Carotari
Triple Creek
Change Of Control
Fast Boat
Seven Scents
Shangroyal
Tiger Blood
Williston Way
Kingpin
