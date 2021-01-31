Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 31 January

#7 Imperial Flyer - Sam Houston R3 (20:48 GMT)

This looks an open race of its type, and, at the odds, it could be worth taking a chance on Imperial Flyer. Admittedly, he wasn't at his best when only sixth over shorter at this course last time, but he was well found in the market that day, and will be competitive here if returning to his debut form. Texas Prado has had plenty of chances but looks the obvious threat.

#1 Good With Numbers - Sam Houston R4 (21:18 GMT)

Good With Numbers was a nice winner of a maiden claimer at Keeneland in October and started the 11/8f over slightly shorter at this course earlier this month following a short break. She is clearly better than she was able to show on that occasion, and was obviously expected to go close given her SP, so she is well worth another chance. Fashion Moon arrives here in a very good vein of form and should be competitive also.

#7 Fast Boat - Sam Houston R5 (21:53 GMT)

Fast Boat comes with a trainer/jockey combination that takes the eye and looks the class act in this field. He has won seven times before and shaped well when not beaten far over this trip last time. He comes out well at the weights and can win again. Tiger Blood is from a yard going through a good spell and can emerge second best.

