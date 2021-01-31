Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 31 January

Scots (RSA) 31st Jan (R6 1500m Stks)Show Hide
Sunday 31 January, 1.05pm
Timeform select the three best bets at Scottsville on Sunday...
"...looks ready for the step up to this level..."
Timeform on Preferential
#4 Preferential - Scottsville R6 (13:05 GMT)
Preferential arrives in excellent form having won three of her last four starts and she is again fancied to come home in front. She produced a career best when winning a handicap at this course last time and looks ready for the step up to this level. Master Keys may prove the biggest threat, though Silent Crusade deserves some consideration as well.
#2 Ice Imperial - Scottsville R7 (13:40 GMT)
Ice Imperial hasn't won for over a year, but she arrives in good form having finished a good second at Greyville last month, leaving the impression she is worth another try at this shorter trip. My Wicked Ways could be the answer to second spot ahead of Hareer.
#10 Blanchetta - Scottsville R9 (14:50 GMT)
Blanchetta remains a maiden after 12 starts, but has some solid form to her name, and this doesn't look the strongest race of its type. She could be worth chancing to belatedly open her account at the odds, with Capriana and Big Hello's feared most.
