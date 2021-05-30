To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 30 May

US horse racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Lone Star Park on Sunday.

"...he holds outstanding claims..."

Timeform on Secret Courier

#5 Elitch - Lone Star Park R6 (22:55)

Elitch has been in fine form this year and has been successful on his last two starts, winning at Oaklawn before following up over this course and distance. He showed similar form on both occasions and that is a level above what his rivals have reached. He is a consistent sort and should prove difficult to beat.

#3 Secret Courier - Lone Star Park R9 (00:19)

Secret Courier made a promising start to his career, winning two of his first three outings. He has failed to score on his last three starts, but he has produced some creditable efforts in defeat, including when runner-up at Oaklawn last time. The pick of his form is the best on offer by some margin, and he holds outstanding claims.

#5 Kitty's Queen - Lone Star Park R10 (00:47)

Kitty's Queen has hit the frame on all four starts and she produced her best effort yet when runner-up here last time. She faces different conditions here but is the best filly in the race and can get off the mark.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Lone Star Park (US) 30th May (R10 1m Mdn)

Show Hide

Monday 31 May, 12.47am

Market rules

Back Lay
Sherrys Baby
Velvet Chains
Fancy All The Time
Mrs. Krinkles
Kittys Queen
Trinity Queen
Shes A Ridge
Texas Spring
Pixie
Amante De Sara
Go Witt Go
Grass Snake
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips