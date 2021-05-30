Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 30 May

#5 Elitch - Lone Star Park R6 (22:55)

Elitch has been in fine form this year and has been successful on his last two starts, winning at Oaklawn before following up over this course and distance. He showed similar form on both occasions and that is a level above what his rivals have reached. He is a consistent sort and should prove difficult to beat.

#3 Secret Courier - Lone Star Park R9 (00:19)

Secret Courier made a promising start to his career, winning two of his first three outings. He has failed to score on his last three starts, but he has produced some creditable efforts in defeat, including when runner-up at Oaklawn last time. The pick of his form is the best on offer by some margin, and he holds outstanding claims.

#5 Kitty's Queen - Lone Star Park R10 (00:47)

Kitty's Queen has hit the frame on all four starts and she produced her best effort yet when runner-up here last time. She faces different conditions here but is the best filly in the race and can get off the mark.