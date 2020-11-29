Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 29 November

#1 Glynn Country - Aqueduct R3 (17:48)

Glynn Country showed a good turn of foot to come from last to first at this venue last time, and he promises to take plenty of beating if able to produce a similar performance. Bakers Bay and Cowtown look the two most likely to chase the selection home.

#2 Caramel Swirl - Aqueduct R5 (18:46)

Caramel Swirl finished runner-up in a warm maiden at Belmont last month, and with the winner boosting that form by going in again subsequently, this Godolphin-owned filly is difficult to oppose on these terms. Jose Ortiz takes the ride on debutant Soma, so she could be the one for the forecast.

#9 Propensity - Aqueduct R10 (21:13)

A winner of a Saratoga maiden in July, Propensity has been knocking on the door since, not enjoying the smoothest passage when a neck second at the same venue in August, before finishing third at Belmont last time out. This step back in trip should show him to better effect, and he must have a good chance at the weights. Unprecedented gets the vote for second, while Red Mule is not without a chance either.