To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 29 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Sunday

Timeform select the best bets at Aqueduct on Sunday...

"...promises to take plenty of beating if able to produce a similar performance."

Timeform on Glynn Country

#1 Glynn Country - Aqueduct R3 (17:48)

Glynn Country showed a good turn of foot to come from last to first at this venue last time, and he promises to take plenty of beating if able to produce a similar performance. Bakers Bay and Cowtown look the two most likely to chase the selection home.

#2 Caramel Swirl - Aqueduct R5 (18:46)

Caramel Swirl finished runner-up in a warm maiden at Belmont last month, and with the winner boosting that form by going in again subsequently, this Godolphin-owned filly is difficult to oppose on these terms. Jose Ortiz takes the ride on debutant Soma, so she could be the one for the forecast.

#9 Propensity - Aqueduct R10 (21:13)

A winner of a Saratoga maiden in July, Propensity has been knocking on the door since, not enjoying the smoothest passage when a neck second at the same venue in August, before finishing third at Belmont last time out. This step back in trip should show him to better effect, and he must have a good chance at the weights. Unprecedented gets the vote for second, while Red Mule is not without a chance either.

Boost your odds on one horse every day!

Choose your own Horse Racing bet to boost by claiming a MyOddsboost token.

Claim one token every day from November 16 - December 5. T&Cs apply - click for details.

Recommended bets

#1 Glynn Country – Aqueduct R3 (17:48)
#2 Caramel Swirl – Aqueduct R5 (18:46)
#9 Propensity – Aqueduct R10 (21:13)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Aque (US) 29th Nov (R3 1m3f Allw)

Show Hide

Sunday 29 November, 5.48pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Glynn County
Bakers Bay
Dantes Fire
Box N Score
Obsessed
Cibolian
Cowtown
Compliant
Bluegrass Parkway
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Aque (US) 29th Nov (R5 7f Mdn)

Show Hide

Sunday 29 November, 6.46pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Firing Carol
Caramel Swirl
Precipitate
Miss Brazil
Dealing Justice
Soma
Just Read It
Shop Girl
Paradise Song
My Delicious
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Aque (US) 29th Nov (R10 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 29 November, 9.13pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Implied Volatility
Daring Disguise
Red Mule
Grandmas Favorite
My Amanjena
Montauk Daddy
Smite
Threepointninenine
Propensity
Unprecedented
Quid
Disciplanarian
False Alarm
Embeed
Mr. Fidget
Beta
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles