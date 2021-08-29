Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 29 August

Charleston Strong (Saratoga R2, 18:41 BST) takes a significant drop in grade here and has the form in the book to be a serious player if running up to his best over the shortest trip he has tackled to date. Partner's Hope and Everesting are others who might have a say in proceedings.

Mommasgottarun (Saratoga R5, 20:21 BST) showed plenty of ability when second on her debut at this track three weeks ago, keeping on well to be beaten a little over two lengths. She should improve with that experience under her belt and this looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark at the second attempt. A Mo Reay and Run For The Hills make most appeal of the newcomers.

Straw Into Gold (Saratoga R9, 22:39 BST) has continued to run well in defeat since winning an allowance event at Belmont in June, finishing close-up in both his subsequent starts. That form reads well in the context of this race and he looks sure to be thereabouts once again. Dreamer's Disease is feared most ahead of In Effect.

