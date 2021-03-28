Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 28 March

#4 Kith - Aqueduct R4 (19:50)

Kith is a regular round here and took a step back in the right direction when beaten one and three quarter lengths in third over this course and distance earlier this month. This race doesn't look any stronger and he is a leading contender here. Orphan Hallie represents a yard that do well here and is likely to be in the mix too.

#7 City Temper - Aqueduct R5 (20:20)

City Temper hails from a yard that are going well and could be worth chancing on her return from a nine-week break. She wasn't at her best when beating only two rivals home in a similar event over course and distance last time, but on the pick of her efforts, City Temper is well up to winning a race of this nature. Left Leaning Lucy is another to consider.

#6 Ice Princess - Aqueduct R6 (20:52)

Ice Princess is a consistent sort who ran a solid race to finish second in a similar event over course and distance six weeks ago and she has an excellent chance of going one place better at these weights. Make Mischief has to be of serious interest given strike rate at this venue also.

