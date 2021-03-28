To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 28 March

South Africa

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Greyville on Sunday.

"...he looks competitive upped into listed company..."

Timeform on Trip To Africa

#8 Koopa Troopa - Greyville R4 (13:30)

Koopa Troopa made a highly encouraging debut when finishing second at Scottsville in January and didn't shape badly at this course last time. The longer trip could unlock more improvement and she looks the one to beat. Gypsy Magic shouldn't be underestimated, though, while Siberian Sunset is another to bear in mind.

#7 Jacqueline - Greyville R6 (14:40)

Jacqueline's last win came at this course back in 2019 and she has been shaping up well at Kenilworth recently, hitting the frame all three starts since the turn of the year. The drop in trip shouldn't bother her and she looks the one to side with here. Silva Magic could provide the main danger, while Master Keys looks best of the rest.

#7 Trip To Africa - Greyville R7 (15:15)

Trip To Africa is a consistent sort who wasn't beaten far in first-time blinkers over this course and distance last time and he looks competitive upped into listed company. He is preferred to Guru's Pride, who arrives in search of a hat-trick.

Recommended bets

Grey (RSA) 28th Mar (R4 2100m Mdn)

Sunday 28 March, 1.30pm

Market rules

Koala
Queen Isabella
Miss Emblem
Bijoux
Ana Noba
Koopa Troopa
Noble Nova
Siberian Sunset
Gypsy Magic
Ladyofmylife
Top Me Up Holly
Zee Rider
Grey (RSA) 28th Mar (R6 1600m Hcap)

Sunday 28 March, 2.40pm

Market rules

Preferential
Third Runway
Stelvio
Silva Magic
Glory Days
Jacks Bird
Jacqueline
Master Keys
Drama Queen
Grey (RSA) 28th Mar (R7 1600m Listed Hcap)

Sunday 28 March, 3.15pm

Market rules

Mary O
Mount Anderson
Myhopesanddreams
Tristful
Priceless Ruler
Gurus Pride
Trip To Africa
Silver Operator
Pearl Of Asia
News Stream
Wealthy
Baby Shooz
