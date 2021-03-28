Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 28 March

#8 Koopa Troopa - Greyville R4 (13:30)

Koopa Troopa made a highly encouraging debut when finishing second at Scottsville in January and didn't shape badly at this course last time. The longer trip could unlock more improvement and she looks the one to beat. Gypsy Magic shouldn't be underestimated, though, while Siberian Sunset is another to bear in mind.

#7 Jacqueline - Greyville R6 (14:40)

Jacqueline's last win came at this course back in 2019 and she has been shaping up well at Kenilworth recently, hitting the frame all three starts since the turn of the year. The drop in trip shouldn't bother her and she looks the one to side with here. Silva Magic could provide the main danger, while Master Keys looks best of the rest.

#7 Trip To Africa - Greyville R7 (15:15)

Trip To Africa is a consistent sort who wasn't beaten far in first-time blinkers over this course and distance last time and he looks competitive upped into listed company. He is preferred to Guru's Pride, who arrives in search of a hat-trick.

