Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 28 February

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Aqueduct on Sunday...

"...has a great chance and is the pick at the prices..."

Timeform on Sirenic

#6 Ajhar - Aqueduct R4 (19:55 GMT)

This doesn't look the strongest event and it will be disappointing if Ajhar doesn't come home in front. He has been running creditably in stronger races than this and won't need to be at his best to beat these rivals. My First Grammy appeals most of the rest.

#2 Sirenic - Aqueduct R5 (20:25 GMT)

Sirenic was a good winner at this course earlier in the month and comes out well at the weights again. Invaluable is thriving on her racing at present and will pose a big threat, but Sirenic has a great chance and is the pick at the prices. Glass Ceiling can also make the frame.

#8 Clench - Aqueduct R6 (20:55 GMT)

This looks a good race, and Clench looks the percentage call following his win at this course earlier in the month. He has since moved to the David Duggan stable and has strong claims of following up. Square Shooter also comes here in a very good vein of form and is likely to be on the premises as well.

Aque (US) 28th Feb (R4 1m Mdn Claim)

Sunday 28 February, 7.55pm

Market rules

My First Grammy
Cherokee Song
Esor
Zuzudini
Ajhar
Aque (US) 28th Feb (R5 7f Allw)

Sunday 28 February, 8.25pm

Market rules

Forever Changed
Sirenic
Mrs. S
Elegant Zip
Glass Ceiling
Dovey Lovey
Invaluable
Aque (US) 28th Feb (R6 6f Claim)

Sunday 28 February, 8.55pm

Market rules

Popizar
Topper T
Reed Kan
The Sicarii
Honorable Service
Clench
