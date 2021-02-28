Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 28 February

#6 Ajhar - Aqueduct R4 (19:55 GMT)

This doesn't look the strongest event and it will be disappointing if Ajhar doesn't come home in front. He has been running creditably in stronger races than this and won't need to be at his best to beat these rivals. My First Grammy appeals most of the rest.

#2 Sirenic - Aqueduct R5 (20:25 GMT)

Sirenic was a good winner at this course earlier in the month and comes out well at the weights again. Invaluable is thriving on her racing at present and will pose a big threat, but Sirenic has a great chance and is the pick at the prices. Glass Ceiling can also make the frame.

#8 Clench - Aqueduct R6 (20:55 GMT)

This looks a good race, and Clench looks the percentage call following his win at this course earlier in the month. He has since moved to the David Duggan stable and has strong claims of following up. Square Shooter also comes here in a very good vein of form and is likely to be on the premises as well.

