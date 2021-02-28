Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 28 February

#4 Kurt's Approval - Scottsville R7 (13:55 GMT)

Kurt's Approval ultimately finished well held over this course and distance last time, but shaped better than his finishing position suggests, and looks interesting in these calmer waters. Smart Sox is a solid alternative, while Proud Warrior also requires a closer look.

#13 Final Occasion - Scottsville R8 (14:30 GMT)

Final Occasion's last win came at this track in September and arrives in good form having finished third to Bhakka in a handicap here last time. There is reason to think he can reverse the form on these terms and he edges the vote. Power To Command could be the one to profit if the selection underperforms, while Policy Target might well have a say too.

#5 Rainbow Unicorn - Scottsville R9 (15:00 GMT)

Rainbow Unicorn hasn't been in much form, but her handicap mark continues to fall, and she could be worth chancing at the prices in a wide-open handicap. Irish Pearl looks the pick of the the remainder, while Kildonan Bay should also be considered.

