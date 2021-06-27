To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 27 June

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets at Belmont

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Belmont on Sunday.

"That effort was encouraging and he should be well suited by the extra emphasis on stamina here..."

Timeform Blitz To Win

#7 Blitz To Win - Belmont R6 (20:34)

Blitz To Win didn't trouble the judge on his first three starts but showed improved form when finishing second over slightly shorter at this track last time. That effort was encouraging and he should be well suited by the extra emphasis on stamina here, so if fancied to open his account. Bar Fourteen looks the likeliest danger.

#2 Tale of The Union - Belmont R7 (21:08)

It is hard to argue with Tale of The Union's consistency, not finishing out of the places on his last five starts, and he has winning form over this course and distance. He has switched yards since last seen in November and looks a big player on these terms with top rider John Velazquez retaining the ride. Wow Brown appeals most of the remainder.

#1 Tempesta - Belmont R9 (22:12)

This doesn't look a strong event and it looks a good opportunity for Tempesta to get off the mark. He has had more attempts than most, but the pick of his form makes him the one to beat on these terms, and he can put his experience to good use. Mommie's Jewel is likely to be in the mix as well.

Recommended bets

Belmont Park (US) 27th Jun (R6 7f Mdn)

Sunday 27 June, 8.34pm

Market rules

Noble Journey
Mission Key
Neuro
Bar Fourteen
Olivers Fortune
Big Bad Wolf
Blitz To Win
King Moonracer
Tonalistic
Belmont Park (US) 27th Jun (R7 6f Allw)

Sunday 27 June, 9.08pm

Market rules

Steam Engine
Tale Of The Union
Mr Phil
Tuggle
Get Set
Wow Brown
Belmont Park (US) 27th Jun (R9 6f Mdn Claim)

Sunday 27 June, 10.12pm

Market rules

Tempesta
Nightspot
Beau Brown
Babagram
Calibogee
Kisses For Val
Perfect Banker
Freudian Fate
Being Me
Giramonte
Hot Doctor
Taco Bean
Mommies Jewel
Marcs Humor
On Our Way Boyz
