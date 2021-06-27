Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 27 June

#7 Blitz To Win - Belmont R6 (20:34)

Blitz To Win didn't trouble the judge on his first three starts but showed improved form when finishing second over slightly shorter at this track last time. That effort was encouraging and he should be well suited by the extra emphasis on stamina here, so if fancied to open his account. Bar Fourteen looks the likeliest danger.

#2 Tale of The Union - Belmont R7 (21:08)

It is hard to argue with Tale of The Union's consistency, not finishing out of the places on his last five starts, and he has winning form over this course and distance. He has switched yards since last seen in November and looks a big player on these terms with top rider John Velazquez retaining the ride. Wow Brown appeals most of the remainder.

#1 Tempesta - Belmont R9 (22:12)

This doesn't look a strong event and it looks a good opportunity for Tempesta to get off the mark. He has had more attempts than most, but the pick of his form makes him the one to beat on these terms, and he can put his experience to good use. Mommie's Jewel is likely to be in the mix as well.