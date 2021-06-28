To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 27 June

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets at Parx

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Parx on Monday.

"He should be able to reverse that form on revised terms..."

Timeform on Federal Case

#2 Le Petite Papillon - Parx R6 (20:10)

Le Petite Papillon shaped well at this course in May and built on that promise when running out a wide-margin winner back here earlier this month. There was plenty to like about that success and he has outstanding claims of following up on these terms. Above Par can come out best of the remainder.

#6 Passport - Parx R8 (21:04)

Passport made an encouraging return to action at this course in May and showed the benefit of that reappearance when only narrowly denied last time. He made good headway out wide entering the home straight that day and was only just denied. A similar performance should see him hard to beat in this field. Wicked Finn reappears quickly after running career best and is likely to go close too.

#5 Federal Case - Parx R9 (21:31)

This looks a competitive race and it could be worth chancing Federal Case to bounce back to form. He finished fourth to the reopposing Sevier last time, but a wide trip didn't help and he had no extra in the finish. He should be able to reverse that form on revised terms.

Recommended bets

Philadelphia (US) 28th Jun (R6 7f Claim)

Monday 28 June, 8.10pm

Above Par
Le Petite Papillon
Bucks Some
Zensational Dixie
Questeq
Blunt Force
Isabella Smile
Aussie Mist
Carmeltini
Philadelphia (US) 28th Jun (R8 1m Claim)

Monday 28 June, 9.04pm

Judicial Restraint
Midlaner
Wicked Finn
Liar Side Chat
Rated Special
Passport
Peter G. Fox
Noble Callisto
Cobble Road
Dennard
Recycle
Polpis
Philadelphia (US) 28th Jun (R9 7f Allw)

Monday 28 June, 9.31pm

Pictor
Off Duty
Tomater Gator
Sevier
Federal Case
Hard West
Honorable Service
Frans Worrier
