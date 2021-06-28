Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 27 June

#2 Le Petite Papillon - Parx R6 (20:10)

Le Petite Papillon shaped well at this course in May and built on that promise when running out a wide-margin winner back here earlier this month. There was plenty to like about that success and he has outstanding claims of following up on these terms. Above Par can come out best of the remainder.

#6 Passport - Parx R8 (21:04)

Passport made an encouraging return to action at this course in May and showed the benefit of that reappearance when only narrowly denied last time. He made good headway out wide entering the home straight that day and was only just denied. A similar performance should see him hard to beat in this field. Wicked Finn reappears quickly after running career best and is likely to go close too.

#5 Federal Case - Parx R9 (21:31)

This looks a competitive race and it could be worth chancing Federal Case to bounce back to form. He finished fourth to the reopposing Sevier last time, but a wide trip didn't help and he had no extra in the finish. He should be able to reverse that form on revised terms.

