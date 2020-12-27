Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 27 December

#5 Union Appreciation - Tampa Bay R4 (19:13)

On the face of it, Union Appreciation looks exposed enough after eight starts without breaking his maiden, though most of the those starts have been on synthetic and he could well improve now he tries dirt for the first time (bred for it). He looks worth chancing on his first start for a new barn in a weak contest.

#6 Stormy Wager - Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)

Stormy Wager wasn't beaten far into fourth on debut (turf) at Indiana Grand in October and her two subsequent dirt defeats are best ignored. Back on the grass today, she should put up a much better showing. Beach Chick and Spin Class looks the main dangers.

#1 Mo Hawk - Tampa Bay R8 (21:20)

Mo Hawk was beaten just a neck into second when last seen three months ago and will be tough to beat if ready to go following the layoff. That Indiana Grand race produced a good speed figure and very much sets the standard in this allowance optional claimer. Atone arrives here in good form and may be best placed to take advantage if the selection isn't quite at concert pitch.