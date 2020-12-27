To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 27 December

US racing
Timeform provide three best bets in the US on Sunday

Timeform select the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Sunday...

"...looks worth chancing on his first start for a new barn in a weak contest."

Timeform on Union Appreciation

#5 Union Appreciation - Tampa Bay R4 (19:13)

On the face of it, Union Appreciation looks exposed enough after eight starts without breaking his maiden, though most of the those starts have been on synthetic and he could well improve now he tries dirt for the first time (bred for it). He looks worth chancing on his first start for a new barn in a weak contest.

#6 Stormy Wager - Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)

Stormy Wager wasn't beaten far into fourth on debut (turf) at Indiana Grand in October and her two subsequent dirt defeats are best ignored. Back on the grass today, she should put up a much better showing. Beach Chick and Spin Class looks the main dangers.

#1 Mo Hawk - Tampa Bay R8 (21:20)

Mo Hawk was beaten just a neck into second when last seen three months ago and will be tough to beat if ready to go following the layoff. That Indiana Grand race produced a good speed figure and very much sets the standard in this allowance optional claimer. Atone arrives here in good form and may be best placed to take advantage if the selection isn't quite at concert pitch.

Recommended bets

#5 Union Appreciation - Tampa Bay R4 (19:13)
#6 Stormy Wager – Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)
#1 Mo Hawk - Tampa Bay R8 (21:20)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 27th Dec (R4 6f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 27 December, 7.13pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hes Royalty
Tarquin
Syndars Angel
Strum And Pluck
Union Appreciation
Tinkers Pal
Rogue Rage
Rock N Rally
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 27th Dec (R5 1m1f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 27 December, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Social Discussion
Beach Chick
Dixieland Darling
Lady Dominance
Stormy Wager
Spin Class
Van Khozan
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 27th Dec (R8 1m Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 27 December, 9.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mo Hawk
Birds Eye View
Dazzling Truths
Lord Barna
J Beresford Tipton
Arcadia Calls
Fly The W
The Sinner Is You
Atone
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles