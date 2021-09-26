To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 26 September

US horse racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform highlight the three best bets in North America on Sunday.

#4 Yes I'm A Beast - R4 Gulfstream (19:23)

Yes I'm A Beast is a progressive sort and the form he showed when fourth here three weeks ago is the best on offer. He is going in the right direction and should be difficult to beat in this company. Rayo Colorado won well last time and provides the chief threat.

#6 Hitters Park - R8 Woodbine (21:59)

Hitters Park was an impressive winner here in June and stands out based on that form. He's not been quite at that level since, but he's been running respectably in defeat and holds the strongest claims. Red Frog is a largely consistent sort and is the most likely to take advantage if Hitters Park comes up short.

#4 Uncle Addouma - R9 Golden Gate Fields (01:48)

Uncle Addouma produced his best effort yet when a close-up fifth at Del Mar last month and that is the strongest form on offer. He will take the beating if running to a similar level here. Sea of Liberty has been in better form than the form figures suggest and looks the biggest danger.

Golden Gate Fields (US) 26th Sep (R9 1m1f Allw)

Monday 27 September, 1.48am

