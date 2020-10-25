To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 25 October

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in North America on Sunday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Woodbine on Sunday...

"...well up to winning a race of this nature when everything falls right..."

Timeform on Strike A Beat

#6 King of The Ring - Woodbine R3 (18:07 GMT)

King of The Ring has some solid form in the book and could be the way to go on his first start for a new trainer, with this also representing a weaker race than those he has contested thus far. One Way To Win and Animal Krackers are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

#6 Curlin's Voyage - Woodbine R8 (20:45 GMT)

Curlin's Voyage posted a rare below-par effort at this track last time, but she had been in good heart prior to that with back-to-back wins. She'll take plenty of beating if getting back to that level on her first try on turf, especially as she has already gained a verdict over chief market rivals Afleet Katherine and Merveilleux, the three of them having completed the frame in the Woodbine Oaks here back in August.

#8 Strike A Beat - Woodbine R10 (21:48 GMT)

Strike A Beat remains a maiden after 11 starts, but he is well up to winning a race of this nature when everything falls right, as he showed when beaten just a head on turf here last time. He was subsequently disqualified and placed third for causing interference, but this looks a good opportunity for him to make amends with a first victory. Stop The Humbug and Our Uncle Drew are next best.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#6 King of The Ring - Woodbine R3 (18:07 GMT)
#6 Curlin's Voyage - Woodbine R8 (20:45 GMT)
#8 Strike A Beat - Woodbine R10 (21:48 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Woodb (US) 25th Oct (R3 7f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 25 October, 6.07pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Animal Krackers
Red Astaire
Pardsy
One Way To Win
Tara Citizen
King Of The Ring
Danielles Song
Make It Rain
Sterling Ice
Tiz Tap Tango
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Woodb (US) 25th Oct (R8 1m1f Stks)

Show Hide

Sunday 25 October, 8.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Shes A Dream
Justleaveitalone
Gun Society
Beyond Mybudget
Merveilleux
Curlins Voyage
Afleet Katherine
Ballrooms Of Mars
Sansas Vow
Forty Zip
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Woodb (US) 25th Oct (R10 1m1f Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 25 October, 9.48pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Romeos Law
St. Paddys Daddy
Owens Souper Moon
Stop The Humbug
Our Uncle Drew
Turf Flight
Birchmount Rd
Strike A Beat
Daddyplaystheblues
Union Appreciation
Over the Hills
Fifth Season
Personal Journey
Born To Be King
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles