Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 25 October

#6 King of The Ring - Woodbine R3 (18:07 GMT)

King of The Ring has some solid form in the book and could be the way to go on his first start for a new trainer, with this also representing a weaker race than those he has contested thus far. One Way To Win and Animal Krackers are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

#6 Curlin's Voyage - Woodbine R8 (20:45 GMT)

Curlin's Voyage posted a rare below-par effort at this track last time, but she had been in good heart prior to that with back-to-back wins. She'll take plenty of beating if getting back to that level on her first try on turf, especially as she has already gained a verdict over chief market rivals Afleet Katherine and Merveilleux, the three of them having completed the frame in the Woodbine Oaks here back in August.

#8 Strike A Beat - Woodbine R10 (21:48 GMT)

Strike A Beat remains a maiden after 11 starts, but he is well up to winning a race of this nature when everything falls right, as he showed when beaten just a head on turf here last time. He was subsequently disqualified and placed third for causing interference, but this looks a good opportunity for him to make amends with a first victory. Stop The Humbug and Our Uncle Drew are next best.

