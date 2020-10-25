To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 25 October

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Sunday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Greyville on Sunday...

"...twice placed over this course and distance from a similar mark..."

Timeform on White Lightning

#2 Alma Mater - Greyville R2 (11:15 GMT)

Alma Mater was last seen finishing third at Scottsville in January, keeping on well to be beaten two and three quarter lengths. That form comfortably sets the standard in this maiden, so he looks to hold sound claims if running to the same sort of level after nine months on the sidelines. Long Day's Journey and Theydon'tknowme are others to consider.

#5 Jays Dancer - Greyville R3 (11:50 GMT)

Jays Dancer and Italian Dynasty bring the strongest form credentials into this maiden. The latter has shown plenty of ability in two outings over this course and distance, but preference is for Jays Dancer, who has been knocking on the door recently and produced his best effort yet when beaten less than a length on the all-weather here two weeks ago. Red Hot Night completes the shortlist.

#5 White Lightning - Greyville R6 (13:35 GMT)

White Lightning has been given a chance by the handicapper and looks to have plenty in his favour if reproducing the form he showed earlier this year, including when twice placed over this course and distance from a similar mark. Anse Lazio has been running consistently of late and is feared most ahead of Just Cruised In.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#2 Alma Mater - Greyville R2 (11:15 GMT)
#5 Jays Dancer - Greyville R3 (11:50 GMT)
#5 White Lightning - Greyville R6 (13:35 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Grey (RSA) 25th Oct (R2 1200m Plt)

Show Hide

Sunday 25 October, 10.15am

Market rules

Back Lay
Navarino Bay
Alma Mater
Prince Tyrion
Palace Wind
Theydontknowme
Uplifted
Barrington
Parallel Universe
Flying Vision
Silver Celebrity
Precious Love
Long Days Journey
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Grey (RSA) 25th Oct (R3 1400m Plt)

Show Hide

Sunday 25 October, 10.50am

Market rules

Back Lay
Twice As Cold
Italian Dynasty
Icon Elect
Green Phantom
Jays Dancer
Cauldron
Bernies Dream
Storm Cry
Animus
Red Hot Night
Trumps Express
Mousey On Over
Ponzi
Bombay Circus
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Grey (RSA) 25th Oct (R6 2400m Hcap)

Show Hide

Sunday 25 October, 12.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Anse Lazio
Matterhorn
The Bayou
White Lightning
Just Cruised In
Wealthy
Clouds Of Witness
Twice Golden
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles