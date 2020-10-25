Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 25 October

#2 Alma Mater - Greyville R2 (11:15 GMT)

Alma Mater was last seen finishing third at Scottsville in January, keeping on well to be beaten two and three quarter lengths. That form comfortably sets the standard in this maiden, so he looks to hold sound claims if running to the same sort of level after nine months on the sidelines. Long Day's Journey and Theydon'tknowme are others to consider.

#5 Jays Dancer - Greyville R3 (11:50 GMT)

Jays Dancer and Italian Dynasty bring the strongest form credentials into this maiden. The latter has shown plenty of ability in two outings over this course and distance, but preference is for Jays Dancer, who has been knocking on the door recently and produced his best effort yet when beaten less than a length on the all-weather here two weeks ago. Red Hot Night completes the shortlist.

#5 White Lightning - Greyville R6 (13:35 GMT)

White Lightning has been given a chance by the handicapper and looks to have plenty in his favour if reproducing the form he showed earlier this year, including when twice placed over this course and distance from a similar mark. Anse Lazio has been running consistently of late and is feared most ahead of Just Cruised In.

