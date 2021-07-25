To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 25 July

Racing at Woodbine
Timeform focus on the three best bets at Woodbine

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Woodbine on Sunday...

"...he has been found a good opportunity to bounce back..."

Timeform on Canola World

#4 Kitten's Solution - R1 (18:10)

Kitten's Solution is a consistent type and arrives on the back of a good second here over seven furlongs last time. Kitten's Solution has pieced together a string of creditable efforts and has finished in the frame on his last six outings. The form he showed when third over this course and distance on his penultimate start is the best on offer and he looks the one to side with.

#5 March To The Arch - R7 (21:11)

March To The Arch posted a creditable effort on his return here earlier this month and should prove difficult to beat if building on that. March To The Arch has a good record at this venue having landed a Grade 2 before finishing runner-up in a Grade 1 last season. He sets a clear standard on these terms.

#8 Canola World - R8 Woodbine (21:44)

Canola World was disappointing when failing to beat a rival last time but the form he showed when third on debut is the best on offer. He wasn't far below that level when fourth on his penultimate start and he has been found a good opportunity to bounce back and get off the mark.

Woodbine (US) 25th Jul (R8 6f Mdn)

Show Hide

Sunday 25 July, 9.44pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Coltons Dream
Half Lit
Best And Final
Butteronmytie
Over the Hills
Happy Hour Special
Impressive Speed
Canola World
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips