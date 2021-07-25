Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 25 July

#4 Kitten's Solution - R1 (18:10)

Kitten's Solution is a consistent type and arrives on the back of a good second here over seven furlongs last time. Kitten's Solution has pieced together a string of creditable efforts and has finished in the frame on his last six outings. The form he showed when third over this course and distance on his penultimate start is the best on offer and he looks the one to side with.

#5 March To The Arch - R7 (21:11)

March To The Arch posted a creditable effort on his return here earlier this month and should prove difficult to beat if building on that. March To The Arch has a good record at this venue having landed a Grade 2 before finishing runner-up in a Grade 1 last season. He sets a clear standard on these terms.

#8 Canola World - R8 Woodbine (21:44)

Canola World was disappointing when failing to beat a rival last time but the form he showed when third on debut is the best on offer. He wasn't far below that level when fourth on his penultimate start and he has been found a good opportunity to bounce back and get off the mark.