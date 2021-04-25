Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 25 April

#3 Crown of Joy - Tampa Bay R3 (18:20)

Crown of Joy won over course and distance in February and she has run well on her three subsequent starts, hitting the frame on each occasion. She has a consistent profile and looks the one to beat on these terms. Paynter Fest looks the chief threat on the back of a creditable third last time.



#5 First Line - Belmont R2 (18:31)

First Line has been in good form of late, following a win at Aqueduct with two excellent placed efforts at the same venue, and he sets a clear standard on form. He should prove too strong for his rivals on these terms. The main danger is Tri Saint Lorenzo, who looked as good as ever when third last time.

#4 Teetotaler - Belmont R8 (21:40)

Teetotaler comes here on the back of two victories at Aqueduct and she sets a clear standard based on the latest of those wins, which was achieved by two and three-quarter lengths. She will prove difficult to beat if running to a similar level here. Dollar Mountain scored with plenty in hand here when last seen in October and is the obvious danger.