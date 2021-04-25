To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 25 April

Belmont Park racecourse
There's racing at Belmont on Sunday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Belmont and Tampa Bay on Sunday.

"...she will prove difficult to beat if running to a similar level here..."

Timeform on Teetotaler

#3 Crown of Joy - Tampa Bay R3 (18:20)

Crown of Joy won over course and distance in February and she has run well on her three subsequent starts, hitting the frame on each occasion. She has a consistent profile and looks the one to beat on these terms. Paynter Fest looks the chief threat on the back of a creditable third last time.

#5 First Line - Belmont R2 (18:31)

First Line has been in good form of late, following a win at Aqueduct with two excellent placed efforts at the same venue, and he sets a clear standard on form. He should prove too strong for his rivals on these terms. The main danger is Tri Saint Lorenzo, who looked as good as ever when third last time.

#4 Teetotaler - Belmont R8 (21:40)

Teetotaler comes here on the back of two victories at Aqueduct and she sets a clear standard based on the latest of those wins, which was achieved by two and three-quarter lengths. She will prove difficult to beat if running to a similar level here. Dollar Mountain scored with plenty in hand here when last seen in October and is the obvious danger.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#3 Crown of Joy - Tampa Bay R3 (18:20)
#5 First Line - Belmont R2 (18:31)
#4 Teetotaler - Belmont R8 (21:40)

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 25th Apr (R3 1m1f Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 25 April, 6.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lapulga
Holy Diver
Crown Of Joy
Volador
Paynter Fest
Babie Monster
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont Park (US) 25th Apr (R2 1m1f Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 25 April, 6.31pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Not That Brady
Therisastormbrewin
Icy Dude
Shanghaischool
First Line
Tri Saint Lorenzo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont Park (US) 25th Apr (R7 6f Allw)

Show Hide

Sunday 25 April, 9.08pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pendolino
Steal My Heart
Cheatham Hill
Summer Brew
Vienna Code
Rainbow Gal
Electric Youth
Caramocha
Shesasuperfreak
Bankers Daughter
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles