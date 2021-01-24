Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 24 January

#8 Big Base - Tampa Bay R5 (19:47 GMT)

Big Base has been contesting stronger races than this and could be ready to strike again on these terms. She shaped well on her first start for this yard when fifth over seven furlongs at this track last time and the step up to a mile isn't a problem. Fun Paddy arrives here in a very good vein of form and should also give a good account.

#5 R Boy Bode - Tampa Bay R7 (20:53 GMT)

R Boy Bode hasn't been at his best the last twice, but he is a classy operator on his day, and comes out very well at the weights here. Others bring better recent form to the table, but he is fancied to bounce back to his best under conditions that should suit. Star Juancho also makes appeal on starting out for a new stable.

#3 Dramatic Kitten - Tampa Bay R8 (21:24 GMT)

The betting has this a match between Dramatic Kitten and Disco's Bridge, but on form it is Dramatic Kitten who stands out and should prove hard to beat. Dramatic Kitten is holding his form well and looks the solid play here. Sweet Giant is facing an easier assignment than last time and can emerge best of the remainder.

