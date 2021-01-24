Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 24 January

#11 Italian Dynasty - Scottsville R4 (12:05 GMT)

Italian Dynasty has finished third on his last three starts, but stands out on form in this contest, and is taken to deservedly open his account back down in trip. Jacob's Ladder could be the sternest opposition, while Kinskey's Tune is another to consider.

#6 Karoo Lark - Scottsville R5 (12:40 GMT)

Karoo Lark opened his account in 2019 and started to regain his form towards the end of last year. He has found only one rival too good on his last two starts, but seems to have been found a good opportunity here, and is fancied to go one place better. African Sunrise is feared most, while Freedom Of Speech can also make his presence felt.

#10 Hard To Play - Scottsville R6 (13:15 GMT)

This is a competitive sprint, but Hard To Play arrives in good form, and looks the percentage call. He proved at least as good as ever when finishing runner-up at Greyville last time and a similar performance will see him bang in the mix again. Sniper Shot shouldn't be underestimated, though, while Good Rhythm is another that should go well.

