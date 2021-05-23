Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 23 May

#5 Bella Principessa - R2 Belmont (18:31)

Bella Principessa produced her best effort yet when a close-up third over the extended mile here earlier in the month. That is the best form on offer and she is still open to improvement after only four starts, so could prove difficult to beat if proving as effective over this shorter trip. Adriatic Rose was a couple of places behind Bella Principessa last time and could be the danger.

#5 Synthetic Joe - 21:03 Lone Star Park (21:03)

Synthetic Joe has finished runner-up on three of his four starts and looks to have a good opportunity in this company. His latest effort, when second here over five furlongs, was his best yet and represents the strongest form on offer. He gets the vote over Funny Actor, who disappointed last time but is a danger on the form of his previous effort.

#5 Gallant Plunger - R9 Lone Star Park (00:19)

Gallant Plunger was unable to complete the hat-trick at Oaklawn Park last time, but he wasn't disgraced in fourth and will go close if reproducing the form of his penultimate start, which he won comfortably. The danger could be Backshot, who is inconsistent but capable on his day.