Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 22 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Sunday

Timeform select the three best bets at Aqueduct on Sunday...

"... she looks to have solid prospects on these terms."

Timeform on Sengekontacket

#3 Funny Guy - Aqueduct R3 (17:50)

Funny Guy put up a respectable effort at Belmont last time out, and he clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago. He should prove suited by this drop back to seven furlongs and holds solid claims. My Boy Tate scored by a wide margin last time and is the pick of the remainder.

#2 Sengekontacket - Aqueduct R4 (18:19)

Sengekontacket was a bit below form at Belmont last time, but this appeals an easier task, and she looks to have solid prospects on these terms. Ms Boombastic has some of the best form on offer and is partnered by track specialist Junior Alvarado, so she gets the vote for second, with Malibu Anthem making up the shortlist.

#7 Sadie Lady - Aqueduct R9 (20:45)

A three-time winner at this venue at the start of the year, Sadie Lady struggled to make an impact at Belmont in her last two outings, but she could be afforded an easy time of things out in front here, and she will prove mighty difficult to catch should that be the case. Prairie Fire boasts obvious claims and has to be one for the shortlist, as does Officer Hutchy, who arrives here in a very good vein of form.

Aque (US) 22nd Nov (R3 7f Stks)

Sunday 22 November, 5.50pm

T Loves A Fight
Binkster
Funny Guy
My Boy Tate
Bankit
Aque (US) 22nd Nov (R4 1m1f Mdn Claim)

Sunday 22 November, 6.19pm

Ms Boombastic
Sengekontacket
Karley O
Schatzi
Claddaghs Run
Wicked Happy
Valletta
Malibu Anthem
Starry Hope
Kittens Romance
Cherokee Song
Jazzy Lady
English Charmer
Zerenia
Miss Moon Pie
Aque (US) 22nd Nov (R9 7f Stks)

Sunday 22 November, 8.45pm

Espresso Shot
Bankers Daughter
Officer Hutchy
Steal My Heart
Prairie Fire
Fight On Lucy
Sadie Lady
