Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 22 November

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Sunday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Greyville on Sunday...

"...sets the clear standard in this contest..."

Timeform on Whateverittakes

#5 Hey Boy - Greyville R6 (13:30)

Hey Boy hasn't won for a while, but he proved himself still in good heart when hitting the frame at Scottsville in September and here in October. He was below form last time, but he has slipped further in the weights and must enter calculations. Di Mazzio and Valiente look the two most likely threats.

#4 Banjo On My Knee - Greyville R7 (14:05)

Banjo O My Knee ended last year on the up, and he picked up where he left off when landing the odds at Flamingo Park in January. He has struggled a little in handicaps since then, but has fallen to a fair mark, and looks competitive on the pick of his form. Dream Destiny gets the vote for second, while In Auro makes up the shortlist.

#10 Whateverittakes - Greyville R8 (14:40)

Whateverittakes remains a maiden after 14 runs, but he sets the clear standard in this contest, and this could prove the day he belatedly opens his account. Predator has been knocking on the door of late and could prove the chief threat, while Tilmeeth looks the pick for third.

Grey (RSA) 22nd Nov (R6 1000m Hcap)

Sunday 22 November, 1.30pm

Market rules

Valiente
Ziva La Winter
Winter Blues
Hopskipandjump
Hey Boy
Brazil Nut
Coldhardcash
Di Mazzio
We Light The Fire
So Var
Pacific Winter
Princekresh
Grey (RSA) 22nd Nov (R7 2000m Hcap)

Sunday 22 November, 2.05pm

Market rules

Dream Destiny
Cherokee Chief
Arrows Mark
Banjo On My Knee
Metropolitan
Track Attack
Velvet Season
Carbon Fibre
In Auro
Final Occasion
Gentlemans Wager
Sunny Bill Dutoy
Grey (RSA) 22nd Nov (R8 1900m Mdn)

Sunday 22 November, 2.40pm

Market rules

Rock With Me
Dry Var
Sweet William
Persona Grata
Glacier Rush
Tilmeeth
Predator
Dogmatix
Arminius
Whateverittakes
Vision To Glory
