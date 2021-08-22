To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 22 August

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Sunday

Timeform select the three best bets at Saratoga on Sunday...

"...this looks a good opportunity for her to resume winning ways..."

Timeform on Dunbar Road

Lilly Simone (Saratoga R4, 19:49 BST) was beaten just a head in a similar event over this course and distance three weeks ago, doing all her best work at the finish. She looks to hold obvious claims here if arriving in the same sort of form, leaving Shesadirtydancer and Mia Bea Star to complete the shortlist.

Rhythm Section (Saratoga R7, 21:29 BST) was well beaten on the dirt here last time, but he had been in good form on the turf prior to that, notably winning his previous start at Belmont in comfortable fashion. This will be tougher, but he shouldn't be underestimated now back on his favoured surface. Box N Score is fancied to emerge as the chief threat ahead of Mystery Bank.

Dunbar Road (Saratoga R9, 22:39 BST) is a very smart performer on her day, as she showed when third in the Breeders' Cup Distaff at Keeneland in November. She has been working back to her best in two starts this season and this looks a good opportunity for her to resume winning ways. Old rival Horologist can battle it out with Gibberish for the minor money.

Saratoga (US) 22nd Aug (R9 1m1f Stks)

Show Hide

Sunday 22 August, 10.39pm

Market rules

Back Lay
So Darn Hot
Horologist
Dunbar Road
Gibberish
Thankful
Gold Spirit
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips