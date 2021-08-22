Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 22 August

Lilly Simone (Saratoga R4, 19:49 BST) was beaten just a head in a similar event over this course and distance three weeks ago, doing all her best work at the finish. She looks to hold obvious claims here if arriving in the same sort of form, leaving Shesadirtydancer and Mia Bea Star to complete the shortlist.

Rhythm Section (Saratoga R7, 21:29 BST) was well beaten on the dirt here last time, but he had been in good form on the turf prior to that, notably winning his previous start at Belmont in comfortable fashion. This will be tougher, but he shouldn't be underestimated now back on his favoured surface. Box N Score is fancied to emerge as the chief threat ahead of Mystery Bank.

Dunbar Road (Saratoga R9, 22:39 BST) is a very smart performer on her day, as she showed when third in the Breeders' Cup Distaff at Keeneland in November. She has been working back to her best in two starts this season and this looks a good opportunity for her to resume winning ways. Old rival Horologist can battle it out with Gibberish for the minor money.

