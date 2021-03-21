Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 21 March

#6 Agog - Tampa Bay R5 (18:13 GMT)

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and, based on the pick of her form, Agog should be up to winning this. She wasn't beaten far at Gulfstream three weeks ago and a repeat of that effort should see her prove too strong for Entwine, who starts out for a new stable.

#3 Lil Green Machine - Tampa Bay (18:43 GMT)

Lil Green Machine didn't achieve much when beating only one rival home over this course and distance last time, but the pick of his efforts makes him competitively treated here, and he could be worth chancing to bounce straight back to form. Meetyouatthedelta will get plenty of help from the saddle here and can emerge second best.

#2 Strict Vow - Tampa Bay (19:16 GMT)

Strict Vow is another who wasn't at her best when beaten three and a quarter lengths in fourth at this course last time, but she looks a standout in this contest, and is well up to winning a race of this nature. Speed Salsa makes appeal on stable debut and is likely to be on the premises as well.

