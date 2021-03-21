To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 21 March

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Sunday.

"...he could be worth chancing to bounce straight back to form..."

Timeform on Lil Green Machine

#6 Agog - Tampa Bay R5 (18:13 GMT)

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and, based on the pick of her form, Agog should be up to winning this. She wasn't beaten far at Gulfstream three weeks ago and a repeat of that effort should see her prove too strong for Entwine, who starts out for a new stable.

#3 Lil Green Machine - Tampa Bay (18:43 GMT)

Lil Green Machine didn't achieve much when beating only one rival home over this course and distance last time, but the pick of his efforts makes him competitively treated here, and he could be worth chancing to bounce straight back to form. Meetyouatthedelta will get plenty of help from the saddle here and can emerge second best.

#2 Strict Vow - Tampa Bay (19:16 GMT)

Strict Vow is another who wasn't at her best when beaten three and a quarter lengths in fourth at this course last time, but she looks a standout in this contest, and is well up to winning a race of this nature. Speed Salsa makes appeal on stable debut and is likely to be on the premises as well.

Tampa (US) 21st Mar (R5 1m Allw Claim)

Sunday 21 March, 6.13pm

Market rules

Cool O Toole
Cool Front
Entwine
Successful Legacy
Gambling Cat
Agog
Tampa (US) 21st Mar (R6 6f Mdn Claim)

Sunday 21 March, 6.43pm

Market rules

Vets Gift
Lil Green Machine
Man Of Men
Vigo
Midnight Tequila
Valeroso
Cumberland Avenue
Tampa (US) 21st Mar (R7 1m1f Claim)

Sunday 21 March, 7.16pm

Market rules

Sugar Britches
Strict Vow
Speed Salsa
Princess Javoncia
Lovely Trophy Girl
Long Story Short
Biz Maker
Pearls For Josie
A Foolish Fancy
Donnameup
