Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 21 February

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Sunday...

"...is weighted to go well again here and looks to have the best chance on the figures."

Timeform on Soul Reflection

#8 Soul Reflection - Tampa Bay R3 (18:15)

A runner-up at this venue last time, Soul Reflection is weighted to go well again here and looks to have the best chance on the figures. The Spider has decent credentials and is also expected to be on the premises, while Flash It gets the vote for third.

#6 Purple Scooter - Tampa Bay R5 (19:13)

Purple Scooter had been giving a good account of herself when racing at Woodbine, winning there on her penultimate start, and she is of major interest now starting out for Juan Carlos Avila's barn. Play The Max is often seen to best effect over this trip and could represent the main danger, while Mermaid Kisses is another who demands closer scrutiny.

#2 Moms Love - Tampa Bay R9 (21:22)

Moms Love is a long-standing maiden, but with confirmed front-runner Twisted Treasure likely to go at a good clip out in front, this race could be perfectly set up for Maria Bowersock's hold-up horse. Moms Love has less question marks over her than most in this field and appeals as one of the likelier types, though Katz You Later and Sunnymede Dram will no doubt give her plenty to think about.

Recommended bets

#8 Soul Reflection - Tampa Bay R3 (18:15)
#6 Purple Scooter - Tampa Bay R5 (19:13)
#2 Moms Love - Tampa Bay R9 (21:22)

Tampa (US) 21st Feb (R3 6f Claim)

Sunday 21 February, 6.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
At The Beach
Cousin
The Spider
West Side Warrior
Flying Bankroll
Flash It
Seattle Council
Soul Reflection
Tampa (US) 21st Feb (R5 6f Claim)

Sunday 21 February, 7.13pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hifalutin
Celestial Orb
Flaming Indy
Mermaid Kisses
Play The Max
Purple Scooter
Treasured Info
Tampa (US) 21st Feb (R9 1m1f Mdn Claim)

Sunday 21 February, 9.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Inhonorofowenjr
Moms Love
Get Back Home
Sunnymede Dream
Twisted Treasure
Deesse
Hoity Toity
New York Commander
Clover Beach
Katz You Later
