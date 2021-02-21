Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 21 February

#8 Guru's Pride - Scottsville R7 (13:25)

Guru's Pride produced a career best to run out a comfortable winner of a Greyville handicap at the beginning of the month and a 6 lb rise may not be enough to stop him going in again. Master Keys has a chance on the pick of his form and should be thereabouts, while Socrates also boasts outside claims.

#7 Song Of The Forest - Scottsville R8 (14:00)

Song Of The Forest bounced back to his best with a good second over this trip at Greyville last month, and given she can race from the same mark here, she gets the vote to go one better. Casino Queen is returned to calmer waters here and looks the likely danger, while Freedom's Fire makes up the shortlist.

#5 Capriccio - Scottsville R9 (14:35)

Capriccio has remained in good form since regaining the wining thread at Greyville in November, finishing placed on his three subsequent outings at the same venue, including runner-up the last twice. He is the pick at the weights and is expected to continue in good form and be bang there. Santa Vittoria gets the vote for second, while Time To Roll can claim the remainder of the minor prize money.