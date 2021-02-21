To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 21 February

South Africa
Timeform provide three bets in South Africa on Sunday

Timeform select the three best bets at Scottsville on Sunday...

"He is the pick at the weights and is expected to continue in good form..."

Timeform on Capriccio

#8 Guru's Pride - Scottsville R7 (13:25)

Guru's Pride produced a career best to run out a comfortable winner of a Greyville handicap at the beginning of the month and a 6 lb rise may not be enough to stop him going in again. Master Keys has a chance on the pick of his form and should be thereabouts, while Socrates also boasts outside claims.

#7 Song Of The Forest - Scottsville R8 (14:00)

Song Of The Forest bounced back to his best with a good second over this trip at Greyville last month, and given she can race from the same mark here, she gets the vote to go one better. Casino Queen is returned to calmer waters here and looks the likely danger, while Freedom's Fire makes up the shortlist.

#5 Capriccio - Scottsville R9 (14:35)

Capriccio has remained in good form since regaining the wining thread at Greyville in November, finishing placed on his three subsequent outings at the same venue, including runner-up the last twice. He is the pick at the weights and is expected to continue in good form and be bang there. Santa Vittoria gets the vote for second, while Time To Roll can claim the remainder of the minor prize money.

Scots (RSA) 21st Feb (R7 1500m Stks)

Sunday 21 February, 1.25pm

Sniper Shot
Quattro Passi
Solid Gold
Priceless Ruler
Farland
Master Keys
Gurus Pride
Celebration Rock
Williams Land
Socrates
Scots (RSA) 21st Feb (R8 1400m Hcap)

Sunday 21 February, 2.00pm

Alsflamingbeauty
Alfonse Baby
Jackson Wells
Freestate Star
Conchita
Meet At The George
Song Of The Forest
Lady Legend
Simply Russian
Quepid
Casino Queen
Scots (RSA) 21st Feb (R9 1750m Hcap)

Sunday 21 February, 2.35pm

Dark Moon Down
Pinch Me
Basetsana
Pina Colada
Capriccio
Shastina
Connect Me
You Deserve It
Time To Roll
Kind Judy
Mama Pyjama
Horoscope
Santa Vittoria
Futuristic Dame
