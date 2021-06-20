To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 20 June

Belmont Park
There's racing at Belmont Park on Sunday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Belmont and Lone Stat Park on Sunday.

"...he has been found a nice opportunity to bounce back..."

Timeform on Empire of Gold

#4 Dunph - R6 Belmont (20:34)

Dunph put up a career-best effort when third here here last week and that form is the best on offer. That represented a return to the sort of form he had shown when winning at Oaklawn last year and he stands out as the one to beat.

#5 Airline Drive - R5 Lone Star Park (22:27)

Airline Drive produced her best effort yet when beaten only half a length here last month and she has an obvious chance on that form. She had won here on her previous outing so is clearly in decent heart at present. The consistent Catch The Devil has hit the frame on her last four starts and looks the main danger.

#3 Empire of Gold - R9 Lone Star Park (00:19)

Empire of Gold wasn't at his best when down the field at Churchill Downs last time, but he sets a clear standard based on the form he showed at Keeneland towards the end of last year. He was runner-up in a Grade 2 and fourth in a Grade 1 at Keeneland and would be difficult to beat if running to a similar level here. He has been found a nice opportunity to bounce back.

Lone Star Park (US) 20th Jun (R9 7f Allw)

Monday 21 June, 12.19am

