Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 20 June

#4 Dunph - R6 Belmont (20:34)

Dunph put up a career-best effort when third here here last week and that form is the best on offer. That represented a return to the sort of form he had shown when winning at Oaklawn last year and he stands out as the one to beat.

#5 Airline Drive - R5 Lone Star Park (22:27)

Airline Drive produced her best effort yet when beaten only half a length here last month and she has an obvious chance on that form. She had won here on her previous outing so is clearly in decent heart at present. The consistent Catch The Devil has hit the frame on her last four starts and looks the main danger.

#3 Empire of Gold - R9 Lone Star Park (00:19)

Empire of Gold wasn't at his best when down the field at Churchill Downs last time, but he sets a clear standard based on the form he showed at Keeneland towards the end of last year. He was runner-up in a Grade 2 and fourth in a Grade 1 at Keeneland and would be difficult to beat if running to a similar level here. He has been found a nice opportunity to bounce back.