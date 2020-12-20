Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 20 December

#7 I'm Cardinal - Tampa Bay R5 (19:49 GMT)

I'm Cardinal hasn't shown much for Sandra Matier in three starts this year, but he ought to be competitive on these terms if bouncing back to his best on his first start for a new yard. He is now a 10-year-old, but shouldn't be underestimated. Preferred Outcome will get plenty of help from the saddle here and could well emerge as best of the rest.

#8 South House - Tampa Bay R6 (20:21 GMT)

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and South House looks the one to be with on the balance of her form. She has finished unplaced on her last two starts but her debut form still reads good and she can deservedly open her account. Donya's Magic is of interest on stable debut on could emerge best of the remainder.

#1 Sun Squall - Tampa Bay R9 (21:50 GMT)

Sun Squall was below form when only sixth at this course three weeks ago, but he had been running consistently well beforehand, and is well worth another chance on these terms. Regal Speaker represents a stable with a superb record in similar races and is feared most.

