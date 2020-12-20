To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 20 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Sunday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Sunday...

"...can deservedly open her account..."

Timeform on South House

#7 I'm Cardinal - Tampa Bay R5 (19:49 GMT)

I'm Cardinal hasn't shown much for Sandra Matier in three starts this year, but he ought to be competitive on these terms if bouncing back to his best on his first start for a new yard. He is now a 10-year-old, but shouldn't be underestimated. Preferred Outcome will get plenty of help from the saddle here and could well emerge as best of the rest.

#8 South House - Tampa Bay R6 (20:21 GMT)

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and South House looks the one to be with on the balance of her form. She has finished unplaced on her last two starts but her debut form still reads good and she can deservedly open her account. Donya's Magic is of interest on stable debut on could emerge best of the remainder.

#1 Sun Squall - Tampa Bay R9 (21:50 GMT)

Sun Squall was below form when only sixth at this course three weeks ago, but he had been running consistently well beforehand, and is well worth another chance on these terms. Regal Speaker represents a stable with a superb record in similar races and is feared most.

Recommended bets

#7 I'm Cardinal - Tampa Bay R5 (19:49 GMT)
#8 South House - Tampa Bay R6 (20:21 GMT)
#1 Sun Squall - Tampa Bay R9 (21:50 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 20th Dec (R5 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 20 December, 7.49pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Wild Wigglin Jack
Mines Made Up
Preferred Outcome
Arazi Like Move
Uncle Hal
Silver Defense
Im Cardinal
Back Page
Suspect A Storm
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 20th Dec (R6 1m Mdn Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 20 December, 8.21pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lustrous
Pretty Princess
Cest Parti
Bella Serena
Rio Del Armour
Estilo De Mujer
Tiz Herself
South House
Cool Front
Charlita
Angel Embrace
Donyas Magic
El Valor
Bee Danna
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 20th Dec (R9 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 20 December, 9.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sun Squall
Bucs Investmint
Fly Nightly
Big Tall Dawg
Whata Perfect Day
Victory Tour
Hellfire Bob
Imperial Guard
Violator
Regal Speaker
Insider Trading
Big Red Rocks
Lookin Forever
Mountain Holiday
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles