Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 20 December

#1 Winter Waves - Scottsville R5 (12:50 GMT)

Winter Waves made a very encouraging debut when third in a maiden over 1000m at this course three weeks ago and should prove a tough nut to crack with normal improvement. The Kingdom looks sure to be involved as well, while Pat Pong is also considered.

#1 Native Tongue - Scottsville R7 (14:00 GMT)

Native Tongue made a winning debut at Greyville in July and has held his form well since, producing another solid effort when hitting the frame in listed company back at that course last month. He sets a lofty standard on the pick of his form and is the one to side with. Share Holder looks to have the best prospects of the remainder.

#15 Ellis Island - Scottsville R8 (14:35 GMT)

This doesn't look the strongest maiden and it could be worth taking a flyer with Ellis Island. He didn't show much on his first two starts but was much improved at Greyville last time, not beaten far at big odds. Another step forward would make him competitive here and he could surprise a few. Italian Dynasty looks an obvious danger.

