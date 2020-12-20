To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Sunday 20 December

South Africa
Timeform pick out the best bets in South Africa

Timeform identify three bets at Scottsville on Sunday...

"Another step forward would make him competitive here..."

Timeform on Ellis Island

#1 Winter Waves - Scottsville R5 (12:50 GMT)

Winter Waves made a very encouraging debut when third in a maiden over 1000m at this course three weeks ago and should prove a tough nut to crack with normal improvement. The Kingdom looks sure to be involved as well, while Pat Pong is also considered.

#1 Native Tongue - Scottsville R7 (14:00 GMT)

Native Tongue made a winning debut at Greyville in July and has held his form well since, producing another solid effort when hitting the frame in listed company back at that course last month. He sets a lofty standard on the pick of his form and is the one to side with. Share Holder looks to have the best prospects of the remainder.

#15 Ellis Island - Scottsville R8 (14:35 GMT)

This doesn't look the strongest maiden and it could be worth taking a flyer with Ellis Island. He didn't show much on his first two starts but was much improved at Greyville last time, not beaten far at big odds. Another step forward would make him competitive here and he could surprise a few. Italian Dynasty looks an obvious danger.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Scots (RSA) 20th Dec (R7 1750m Plt)

Sunday 20 December, 2.00pm

Native Tongue
Banzai Pipeline
Greenlighttoheaven
Monarchy
Bayview Express
Share Holder
Kenneth Macarthur
Power To Command
Scots (RSA) 20th Dec (R8 1750m Plt)

Sunday 20 December, 2.35pm

Dont Touch Me
Nhlanhla
Bohemian Lad
Grace Angel
Great Affair
Yamashitas Gold
Italian Dynasty
Done And Dusted
Road To Scotland
Storm Cry
Command Council
Deputy Marshall
Sweet William
Ellis Island
