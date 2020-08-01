Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 2 August

#1 The Outcast - Muswellbrook R5 (06:25)

The Outcast hasn't really had things go his way on his last two outings, but he did flash home in impressive fashion to just miss out at Scone last time. The return to this track should show him to better effect (has won here twice) and he looks tough to beat from a nice draw. Dashing 'N' Daring looks the next best, while Dynamic Dynasty is another with solid place claims.

#2 Manhattan Mist - Muswellbrook R6 (07:00)

Manhattan Mist was only beaten a neck on his return to action at Kensington last month and there are excuses for a below par effort at Canterbury last time. He steps back to country level here and is getting fitter all the time, so should be going close, with Drachenfels and Trophies Galore looking the two most likely to chase him home.

#2 Toto - Muswellbrook R7 (07:35)

Toto got off the mark at the third attempt when landing the odds at Grafton last month, and that form has been working out well, so a repeat should see Todd Howlett's charge difficult to hold out. Lilly Pilly is a progressive filly who should also be in the mix for the in-form Nathan Doyle yard, while Last Chance Dance is another worth considering.