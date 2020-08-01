To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Sunday 2 August

Australian racing
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Sunday
Timeform provide the three best bets from Muswellbrook on Sunday...

"...steps back to country level here and is getting fitter all the time..."

Timeform on Manhattan Mist

#1 The Outcast - Muswellbrook R5 (06:25)

The Outcast hasn't really had things go his way on his last two outings, but he did flash home in impressive fashion to just miss out at Scone last time. The return to this track should show him to better effect (has won here twice) and he looks tough to beat from a nice draw. Dashing 'N' Daring looks the next best, while Dynamic Dynasty is another with solid place claims.

#2 Manhattan Mist - Muswellbrook R6 (07:00)

Manhattan Mist was only beaten a neck on his return to action at Kensington last month and there are excuses for a below par effort at Canterbury last time. He steps back to country level here and is getting fitter all the time, so should be going close, with Drachenfels and Trophies Galore looking the two most likely to chase him home.

#2 Toto - Muswellbrook R7 (07:35)

Toto got off the mark at the third attempt when landing the odds at Grafton last month, and that form has been working out well, so a repeat should see Todd Howlett's charge difficult to hold out. Lilly Pilly is a progressive filly who should also be in the mix for the in-form Nathan Doyle yard, while Last Chance Dance is another worth considering.

Musw (AUS) 2nd Aug (R5 1500m Hcap)

Sunday 2 August, 6.25am

Back Lay
1. The Outcast
2. Brigid Of Kildare
3. Dynamic Dynasty
4. Dashing N Daring
5. Just Two Vees
6. Za Za Zena
7. Fiery Zone
8. Little Miss Nic
9. Stately Lady
11. Deal Master
13. Bills A Goodie
14. Gacela
15. Roboosto
Musw (AUS) 2nd Aug (R6 1280m Hcap)

Sunday 2 August, 7.00am

Back Lay
1. Sedition
2. Manhattan Mist
3. After All That
4. Drachenfels
5. Trophies Galore
6. Schubert
7. All From Scrap
8. Nothing Too Hard
9. Hammoon Ballad
10. Cosmic Reign
11. Mister Smartee
12. Weather Channel
13. Vega De Lago
14. Luga Lad
Musw (AUS) 2nd Aug (R7 1000m CL1)

Sunday 2 August, 7.35am

Back Lay
1. Budhwar
2. Toto
3. Manhattan Whirl
4. Emilette
7. Lilly Pilly
8. Sylvias Memory
9. Taldora Miss
10. Tudor Music
11. Ursula
12. Outward
13. Red Cupcake
14. Magic Talent
15. White Eagle
Timeform,

