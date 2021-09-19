To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 19 September

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform pick out three best bets from Woodbine on Sunday...

"The step up to a mile round here may bring about further improvement..."

Timeform on Wild Beauty

#5 Fulminate - Woodbine R7 (21:33)

Fulminate showed plenty of speed when making a winning debut over this trip at Gulfstream Park in July and may have found softer conditions and a slightly longer trip against her at Saratoga last time. She is well worth chancing to bounce back with Fifth Anniversary, a wide-margin winner last time, feared most.

#5 Wild Beauty - Woodbine R8 (22:06)

Wild Beauty has proved herself a useful filly this season, winning at Haydock and Newbury before finding only one rival too good in listed and Group 3 company the last twice. The step up to a mile round here may bring about further improvement and she looks very interesting under Frankie Dettori for the first time. Diabolic hails from a top yard and could well emerge as best of the rest.

#4 Albahr - Woodbine R9 (22:39)

Albahr has gone from strength to strength this year, completing a hat-trick in a listed event at Salisbury last month in good style, and he should have even more to offer. He can progress again and collect this big pot, likely at the main expense of First Empire, who has won his last two starts at this track.

Recommended bets

#5 Fulminate - Woodbine R7 (21:33)
#5 Wild Beauty - Woodbine R8 (22:06)
#4 Albahr - Woodbine R9 (22:39)

Woodbine (US) 19th Sep (R7 5f Stks)

Sunday 19 September, 9.33pm

Forest B
Mo Touring
Fifth Anniversary
Derrynane
Fulminate
Dufresne
Woodbine (US) 19th Sep (R8 1m Grd1)

Sunday 19 September, 10.06pm

Ready Lady
Pizza Bianca
Guileful
Royal Engagement
Wild Beauty
Baksheesh
Diabolic
Mrs. Barbara
Cardio Princess
Eminent Victor
Woodbine (US) 19th Sep (R9 1m Grd1)

Sunday 19 September, 10.39pm

Dripping Gold
Luckman
Grafton Street
Albahr
Heat Merchant
Degree Of Risk
Souper Legacy
First Empire
Ready For The Lady
