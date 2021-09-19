Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 19 September

#5 Fulminate - Woodbine R7 (21:33)

Fulminate showed plenty of speed when making a winning debut over this trip at Gulfstream Park in July and may have found softer conditions and a slightly longer trip against her at Saratoga last time. She is well worth chancing to bounce back with Fifth Anniversary, a wide-margin winner last time, feared most.

#5 Wild Beauty - Woodbine R8 (22:06)



Wild Beauty has proved herself a useful filly this season, winning at Haydock and Newbury before finding only one rival too good in listed and Group 3 company the last twice. The step up to a mile round here may bring about further improvement and she looks very interesting under Frankie Dettori for the first time. Diabolic hails from a top yard and could well emerge as best of the rest.

#4 Albahr - Woodbine R9 (22:39)

Albahr has gone from strength to strength this year, completing a hat-trick in a listed event at Salisbury last month in good style, and he should have even more to offer. He can progress again and collect this big pot, likely at the main expense of First Empire, who has won his last two starts at this track.

